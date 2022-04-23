What We Saw at EXPO 2022

By CGN Staff

EXPO CHICAGO returned this past weekend, featuring 140 galleries from around the world and crowds that turned out in droves. Thursday night's Vernissage preview saw steady crowds of well-dressed collectors, dealers and members of the art world. While art fairs were largely put on hold for much of the past two years, artists have continued to be busy and that productive creativity was on display this past weekend.

There were thousands of works of art on view as well as dozens of lectures and topical programs. For CGN the fair was a chance to see colleagues and friends, to meet subscribers, share the new issue of the summer magazine and to observe the engagement of art in person again. We saw much of what others saw as we wandered the fair aisle by aisle, but what we took photos of was colorful, appealing and typically larger in scale.

Here for you are some of our highlights of EXPO 2022.

The fair will be back again next April.

Stephen Eichorn installation in Carrie Secrist's booth

Jose Lerma, Nino Mier Gallery

A wall of Karl Wirsum works at Corbett vs Dempsey's booth

Sarah Zapata, A Famine of Hearing, 2016, Deli Gallery – IN/SITU at EXPO

Zhuang Hong Yi, Blossom: Four Seasons, Rice paper and acrylic on canvas, 2021. Smith Davidson Gallery

Dinh Q. Lê, Monuments and Memorials #11, cut and woven chromogenic prints and linen tape, 2021, P.P.O.W. Gallery

Ebony G. Patterson at monique meloche

Asad Faulwell, Levitator, 2020, acrylic, pins and photo collage on canvas, Lawrie Shabibi

James Siena, Trectiuff, Graphite and acrylic on linen, 2020, Miles McEnery Gallery

Manolo Valdés at Ascaso Gallery

Left: Claude Viallat, acrylic on tarpaulin, 2016; right: a photograph by Laura Letinsky, DOCUMENT Gallery

Leon Polk Smith, Constellation U, paint on canvas, 1968, GRAY

Anna Kunz, McCormick Gallery