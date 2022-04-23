What We Saw at EXPO 2022
By CGN Staff
EXPO CHICAGO returned this past weekend, featuring 140 galleries from around the world and crowds that turned out in droves. Thursday night's Vernissage preview saw steady crowds of well-dressed collectors, dealers and members of the art world. While art fairs were largely put on hold for much of the past two years, artists have continued to be busy and that productive creativity was on display this past weekend.
There were thousands of works of art on view as well as dozens of lectures and topical programs. For CGN the fair was a chance to see colleagues and friends, to meet subscribers, share the new issue of the summer magazine and to observe the engagement of art in person again. We saw much of what others saw as we wandered the fair aisle by aisle, but what we took photos of was colorful, appealing and typically larger in scale.
Here for you are some of our highlights of EXPO 2022.
The fair will be back again next April.