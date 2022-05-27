CGN Art World Recap: 5/24/22

Candida Alvarez receives Latinx Artist Fellowship Award

Monique Meloche announced that Candida Alvarez is the recipient of the Latinx Artist Fellowship—part of a multiyear initiative that provides $50,000 in unrestricted funds to 15 Latinx visual artists each year.

Recognizing the systemic lack of support, visibility, and patronage of Latinx visual artists, this first-of-its-kind fellowship supports some of the most compelling Latinx visual artists working in the United States today. The Fellowship is codesigned and managed by US Latinx Art Forum in collaboration with the New York Foundation for the Arts, and cofounded by The Ford Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

Alvarez is also the recipient of the 2022 Arts and Letters Awards in Art, a $10,000 award given by the New York–based American Academy of Arts and Letters, and will be honored at the annual Ceremonial on Wednesday, May 18 at the Academy Galleries, NY.

Spudnik Press Updates

Spudnik Press recently welcomed a new Executive Director, Sara Emerson. An email shared that the remaining staff is ready and looking forward to work with her in continuously enriching programs, rebuilding community, and advancing their mission.



Several 2022 Resident Artists, specifically Susy Bielak and Elizabeth Rose, have also begun their residencies at Spudnik, including a culminating virtual event with Cameron Mankin.



Graham Foundation 2022 Grants to Individuals



The Graham Foundation announced the award of 56 new grants to individuals exploring ideas—across disciplines—that expand contemporary understandings of architecture. Selected from an open call that resulted in nearly 500 submissions, the funded projects include research, exhibitions, publications, films, podcasts, digital initiatives, and other inventive formats that promote rigorous scholarship, stimulate experimentation, and foster critical discourse in architecture. The funded projects are led by 81 individuals, including established and emerging architects, artists, curators, designers, filmmakers, historians, and writers, based in cities such as Buenos Aires, Argentina; Beijing, China; Buffalo, NY; Cape Town, South Africa; Kathmandu, Nepal; Lagos, Nigeria; New York, NY; Porto, Portugal; Praia, Cabo Verde; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Chicago, where the Graham Foundation is based.



The new grantees join a worldwide network of individuals and organizations that the Graham Foundation has supported since 1956. In that time, the Foundation has awarded more than 42 million dollars in direct support to almost 5,000 projects by individuals and organizations. Learn more about each grantee project by clicking the links below.

Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine Raises $250,000 for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine

Lighthouse Immersive announced it raised $250,000 to support Ukraine through IMMERSIVE SHEVCHENKO: SOUL OF UKRAINE showings in multiple North American cities. Emboldened to assist Ukraine with its ongoing crisis, Lighthouse Immersive, the producers of the Original Immersive Van Gogh, arranged to have an existing immersive exhibit celebrating the work of Ukrainian artist, poet, philosopher and public figure, Taras Shevchenko, brought to North America.