CGN Art World Recap: 5/30/22

BOP! Adventures in American Collage at Satchel Projects

Artist Tony Fitzpatrick Curates an Exhibition of Collage in New York

Tony Fitzpatrick has curated BOP! Adventures in American Collage at Satchel Projects, running May 26–June 26. The exhibition brings together 15 artists whose work represents a range of styles but they share a common improvisational approach to image-making. Artists include Lisa Barcy, ou Beach, Fitzpatrick, Swoon, Danny Torres and others.

Jonathan Muecke

Designer Jonathan Muecke Opens Art Institute Exhibition

Volume Gallery shared that gallery artist Jonathan Muecke: Objects in Sculpture is on view at the Art Institute of Chicago from May 26–Oct 10, 2022.

Designer Jonathan Muecke (American, born 1983) challenges and redefines relationships between form and functionality, spatial perception and materiality. Objects in Sculpture, the designer’s first solo exhibition at a major museum, presents a selection of his most experimental works from the past decade.

This is the fourth edition of the Franke/Herro Design Series, which highlights the work of important emerging talent and is curated by Irene Sunwoo, PhD (John H. Bryan Chair and Curator, Architecture and Design), and was conceived by Zoë Ryan, Daniel W. Dietrich, II Director at the Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania."

Cat Crotchett

Addington Gallery Artist Cat Crotchett Selected for Golden Foundation of Art Residency in New Berlin, NY

The Sam and Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts received over 320 applications from artists around the world for the 2022 Residency Program. Addington Gallery artist Cat Crotchett was selected along with 17 other artists. The 2022 Residency Program began in March and will run through mid-November. Residents live and work in a completely renovated barn for 4 weeks and have access to an unlimited supply of acrylics, oils, watercolors and custom materials.

