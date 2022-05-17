Chicago Artists Coalition Announces 2022 MAKER Grant Recipients

Via PR

Chicago Artists Coalition is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2022 MAKER Grant for Chicago-based visual artists D. Denenge Duyst-Akemp and Ashley Houghton.

Duyst-Akemp and Houghton have each been awarded an unrestricted grant of $3,000 for their commitment to socially-conscious work and working outside of traditional forms. MAKER Grants are funded by Chicago Artists Coalition and OtherPeoplesPixels.

CAC would like to thank the jurors for their work in this year's MAKER Grant review: Anthony Stepter, Assistant Director of MUSE, University of Illinois at Chicago, Emilio Rojas, Multidisciplinary Artist, and Mary Patten, Visual Artist and Associate Professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. CAC is also grateful to the OtherPeoplesPixelsfor their generosity in supporting Chicago artists.

Image Credit: D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem (left), and Ashley Houghton (right)