2022 Coney Family Fund Award Recognizes Breanna Robinson and Ireashia M. Bennett

Left to right: Breanna Robinson (Photo: Jacob King) and Ireashia M. Bennett

$10,000 in Unrestricted Funds Given to Breanna Robinson and Ireashia M. Bennett

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) announces the 2022 Coney Family Fund awardees Breanna Robinson and Ireashia M. Bennett, who will each receive $5,000 in unrestricted funds. The funds are intended to support outstanding Chicago visual artists who identify as Black or African-American.The Coney Family Fund is committed to holding up exceptionally talented and driven Black artists by helping to sustain their studio practice and artistic career development through direct funding.

This grant is made possible by the generosity of our sponsor Chanel Coney. Launched in 2017, the award recognizes the Coney Family and Chicago Artists Coalition's mutual commitment to supporting a more inclusive arts community and creative economy in Chicago. Since 2017, the Coney Family and CAC have administered $40,000 in unrestricted funds to eight artists over six years.

Thanks to the jury for their valuable time and input. Brett Swinney, cultural affairs coordinator, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events & Tracye A. Matthews, curator, filmmaker, historian, and executive director, Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture at the University of Chicago

About the Coney Family

The Coney Family Fund Award is stewarded by Chanel Coney. Chanel is the Director of Marketing for Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, LLC, the board chair of Congo Square Theater, and she has a personal background in theater performance.



About Chicago Artists Coalition

Chicago Artists Coalition is a non-profit organization that supports contemporary Chicago artists and curators by offering residency programs, exhibitions, professional development and resources that enable them to live, work and thrive in the city. CAC is deeply committed to advancing the cause of art and its importance in Chicago’s culture and economy by cultivating a wide-reaching civic, philanthropic and public support network.

