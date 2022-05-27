It's Time for the Return of the MCA's Summer Tuesdays on the Terrace

By CGN Staff

In case Nick Cave's recently opened mega exhibition Forothermore isn't reason enough to get you to the museum right away, the MCA announced that a summer time favorite returns in June. You're invited to make plans and then reserve (free!) tickets to Tuesdays on the Terrace beginning May 25, at noon.

Summer Tuesdays come alive on the MCA’s Anne and John Kern Terrace Garden, with free music highlighting artists from Chicago’s internationally renowned jazz community. Enjoy two sets of live music beginning at 5:30 pm and running until 8 pm. Plan a picnic outside as the MCA offers light refreshments and a full bar. Again this year guests may bring picnics and spread out on our lawn (they ask that you buy your booze at the museum cafe and not bring it in.)

Free tickets to the 2022 Tuesdays on the Terrace season will be available May 25 at noon and walk-up tickets are always available day-of; all seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

11 concerts are planned June through August. See the whole lineup online.

Learn more.