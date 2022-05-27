Previews

New Exhibitions Start May 26–28

Norman Teague

Exhibition Begins May 26

The Art Center Highland Park

 

 

 

Zoe Beaudry: Deep Time, Garbage Minutes

Exhibition Begins May 26

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

Art Is A Private Room: Recent Works by Isabelle Gougenheim

Opening: Thursday, May 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Isabelle Gougenheim Designs

 

 

A is for Albano Artists

Opening: Thursday, May 26, 4 – 7 pm

Jean Albano Gallery

 

Rick Sindt: Skin Remembers

Exhibition Begins May 27

Gallery Victor Armendariz

 

 

Art from Here

Opening: Friday, May 27, 5 – 8 pm

Tarble Arts Center

 

 

 

Phil Gayter: MASKERAID

Opening: Friday, May 27, 6 – 8 pm

International Museum of Surgical Science

 

 

 

Junli Song: Body Rhythms

Exhibition Begins May 28

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

 

 

 

Nature Spirits: Photo Montages by Kristin Ashley

Opening: Saturday, May 28, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

 

 

Circuition

Closing reception: Saturday, May 28, 6 – 9 pm

Mu Gallery

 

 

Related:

News Archive