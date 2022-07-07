CGN Art World Recap: 6/30/22

Sibylle Friche and Aron Gent of DOCUMENT

DOCUMENT welcomes Sibylle Friche as Partner

DOCUMENT is excited to announce the appointment of Sibylle Friche in her new role as Partner. She joins Gallery Founder and Owner, Aron Gent.

Friche has served as DOCUMENT’s Director from 2015–2022. Since joining the gallery, she has produced over forty solo and group exhibitions, overseen numerous internationally-recognised art fair presentations, and has played a pivotal role in the development of the gallery’s program and expansion. During her tenure, Friche has facilitated institutional acquisitions by The Guggenheim Museum, The Centre Pompidou, and The Carnegie Museum of Art, among others.

“Sibylle has been instrumental to the success of the gallery,” said Gent. “She has expanded our reach and has formed meaningful relationships with institutions, artists, and collectors across the globe, most notably in Europe.” He continued, “She approaches her work with integrity and rigor and I am eager to see what she brings to this new role.”

“I am proud to continue my work at DOCUMENT in a new capacity, while continuing to support and champion a talented roster of artists,” said Friche. “I admire Aron’s dedication, vision, and contributions to the art world and I am excited to be able to play a role in shaping the future of DOCUMENT.”

Vote on 10Best for Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

This sculpture park at Governors State University in Chicago’s Southland features a collection of 30 large-scale sculptures displayed across 100 acres of prairie landscape. The free outdoor museum also hosts programs to help connect visitors with art and nature in a more meaningful way.

They were voted #1 in 2021. Voting is live for the next four days.

Richard Hunt Shares Video Teaser of New Obama Center Sculpture

View the video here.

Rockford artists support Ukraine with ‘Art for Peace’ event

Mary McNamara Bernsten, Executive Director of Rockford Area Arts Council, and Father Jonathan Bannon, from Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, will host “Art for Peace: An Evening to Support Ukraine” on Wednesday at the University Club of Rockford, at 945 N Main Street.