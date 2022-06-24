Chicago Printmakers Announces Bloom Residents

The Chicago Printmakers Collaborative announced the Recipients of the 2022 Bloom Residency: Juana Estrada Hernández and Alexandra Antoine

The Bloom Residency at CPC supports women artists of color in either exploring new printmaking techniques or expanding their existing print practices. Recipients are provided with one to three weeks of 24/7 access to CPC’s professional print studio to produce a limited edition, print-based work.

Juana Estrada Hernández

Juana Estrada Hernández was born in Luis Moya, Zacatecas, Mexico and immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas and her Master of Fine Arts in Printmaking at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Estrada Hernandez is a recipient of the Southern Graphic Council International Graduate Fellowship Award, SITE Scholars Award, Center of Fine Arts Dean Travel Award, UNM Student Conference Award Program, and Ralph W. Douglas Endowed Memorial Scholarship. As an artist, Estrada Hernandez utilizes her experiences growing up in the United States as a young immigrant to create work that addresses social and political problems surrounding Latinx migrant communities. Her creative practice stems from her love of drawing, Mexican folklore, pop-culture, Mexican culture, and her family’s migration stories.

Alexandra Antoine

Alexandra Antoine is an interdisciplinary visual artist and cultural apprentice based in Chicago. Her work acknowledges the influences of her Haitian culture and interest in portraiture, food, farming and physical labor in traditional artistic practices of the African diaspora. She honors the different forms and functions of her work in the process of her vision coming into fruition. She received her BFA in Fine Arts and Arts Education from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally.

CPC's Bloom logo was designed and named by their first recipient Octavia Thorns (check out her prints, illustration and design work HERE)