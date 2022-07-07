Previews

New Exhibitions Opening July 1 & 2

Opening Reception: moniquemeloche presents…

Opening: Friday, July 1, 5 – 8 pm

Lubeznik Center for the Arts

 

 

Hoodoos and Other Anomalies

Opening: Friday, July 1, 5 – 9 pm

Mu Gallery

 

 

Victoria Fuller - Bring Back The Extinct Northern White Rhino

Opening: Friday, July 1, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

Open House: New Zealand artist Judson Chatfield

Friday, July 1, 12–7pm and Saturday, July 2, 12–5pm. 

Two day open house featuring the bronze figurative sculpture of noted New Zealand artist Judson Chatfield

Addington Gallery

 

Martine Syms: She Mad Season One

July 2

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

 

 

Related:

News Archive