What We're Reading: 6/1/22

VHT Studios



Golden Triangle Owners Selling Rehabbed Gold Coast Home

Doug Van Tress and Chauwarin Tuntisak, owners of the Golden Triangle, are asking $2.7 million for their roughly 4,000-square-foot four-story home on Division Street, which comes on the market June 6.

Via Crain's

A Once-in-a-Generation Cezanne Show Asks Us to Look Through the Artist’s Eyes: Slowly, Deliberately, and at Every Brushstroke

“Why Cezanne? Why today?”

These were the questions the curators of a new, once-in-a-generation retrospective of the French painter at the Art Institute of Chicago asked themselves as they went to work a few years back. When it comes to Cezanne, who, perhaps more than any other artist, laid the groundwork for the 20th-century avant-garde, how do you say something new—and how do you say it in a way that can be understood by someone who’s never picked up a brush?

The curators, Gloria Groom and Caitlin Haskell, decided to look closely at Cezanne’s canvases for their answers—examining, through advanced imaging techniques, how the artist confronted his own questions about the urgency of painting through every brush stroke he ever made.

Via Artnet

Artle Is the Art-Historical Version of Wordle You Didn’t Know You Needed to Play

If you’re an avid museum-goer who’s been swept up in the recent craze for the word game Wordle, we’ve got exciting news.

This month, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC released a new art-historical, image-based version of the game it calls Artle. And it’s already a hit, the museum reports, driving an increase in web traffic of over 40 percent since the game’s launch.

Via Artnet

Louvre launches civil action as part of art trafficking case involving former director Jean-Luc Martinez

The Louvre Museum has decided to become a civil party in the wide-ranging criminal investigation into the alleged trafficking of ancient objects from the Middle East. The decision was made in connection with “the purchase of Egyptian antiquities by Louvre Abu Dhabi”, according to a statement from the institution.

Via The Art Newspaper

David Adler Alert!

David Adler: Great House Architect, a four-part documentary highlighting the life, clients, and classical architecture of the man often known as “Chicago’s society architect”, will be broadcast each Friday night in June on PBS Chicago’s WTTW Prime channel thanks to the vision of Kristin Noelle Smith, producer and host. This series features interviews of experts on location at four separate Adler estates, including two in Lake Forest, one in Lake Bluff and another in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

Via Classic Chicago