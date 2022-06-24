What We're Reading: 6/21/22

Three Years Ago, Her Art Sold for $400 at the Beach. Now It Fetches Up To $1.6 Million at Auction

Anna Weyant, a new art star whose work evokes a millennial Botticelli, was discovered on Instagram. She’s also dating her dealer, Larry Gagosian.

Via WSJ

New name, new look for DuSable Museum

It's changed to a punchier name as part of its Juneteenth celebration: The DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center.

The announcement, which also includes new logos and rebranding, will kick off a Juneteenth weekend celebration that includes free admission to the South Side institution all weekend and a Sunday BBQ and block party hosted with Chance the Rapper.

Via Crain's

Demonstrators Descend on the British Museum to Make the Case for Athens as the Rightful—and Safer—Home for the Parthenon Marbles

Campaigners gathered at the British Museum in London on Saturday to renew calls for the institution to return its Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

The ancient sculptures, which were removed from the Acropolis by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, are housed today in a gallery that is “dark, wet, and has leaks in the ceiling,” George Gabriel of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles told fellow activists as he welcomed them to the British Museum’s Great Court at the start of the demonstration.

Via Artnet