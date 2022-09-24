CNL Projects Relaunches Art-in-Place in Response to Epidemic of Violence

Cecil McDonald, Jr.

Via PR

"As a response to the epidemic of violence in this country, CNL Projects and Terrain Exhibitions have relaunched ART-IN-PLACE, an initiative first produced with @terrainexhibitions May-August 2020 following the onset of the pandemic.

Over two years later, ART-IN-PLACE returns. We invite all artists to respond to the current state of our country by exhibiting an original work of art or performance in public. This artwork/performance can be displayed outside a home, on a lawn, from a window visible to the public, or through an artist formed partnership with a local business between August 15-September 30, 2022. This collective action provides artists and community members in neighborhoods throughout the country (and world) a way to connect with one another. ART-IN-PLACE calls us to action through the experience of public art. Application coming soon. All artists welcome to exhibit. Install a work of art, document it and upload to CNL's google form by August 1. Watch CNL's Facebook for the most up to date information.