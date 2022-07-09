Nick Cave: Photos from Forothermore

In front: Nick Cave, Speak Louder, 2011. Mixed media. On wall: Nick Cave, Tondo, 2022. Mixed media. Photo: CGN

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Wandering through Nick Cave's expansive retrospective, Forothermore, at the MCA a few weeks ago, I knew it wouldn't be my last visit. Luckily for those of us who live in Chicago, the exhibition is on view until October 2. If you haven't seen it yet, we know how fast summer goes, so make sure to see the show soon.

I've seen Cave's work in many places over the years, but this is a chance to see so much of it all at once while following the timeline of Cave's art over the decades. Cave's work is undeniably beautiful to behold and also transfixing for the viewer because of its detail and technical complexity. Right there these things make for a blockbuster of a show. But the reason to return is to consider more deeply things other than beadwork and recognizable ephemera. Cave, an artist the MCA describes as "celebrated for projects that blend community building with vibrant works of art across disciplines," has become a star because of his sculptural Soundsuits that are both works of art as well as performance vehicles that can offer a means of contemplating humanity. These works can be static museum pieces you're not allowed to touch, as well as transformative garments worn to enliven public space and captivate attention spans in real time. In each case they mean more than meets the eye.

Installation view. Photo: CGN

While the Soundsuits on display are static here, several works are helpfully accompanied by audio narrations by Cave himself. One work – Hustle Coat – that hangs on the wall is brought to life when you can hear the swishing clanks of the watches and jewels that line the interior of a jacket while Cave describes, "The hustle coat is really a trench coat, which is made out of cotton. It’s double breasted. It has a belt. But inside of the coat it also has a lining. And this lining is covered in jewels. Just imagine—necklaces, chains, watches, jewelry, stones, are all sewn by hand into this lining of the coat, making it appear to be this jewel box."

Nick Cave, Hustle Coat, 2021. Trench coat, cast bronze hand, metal, costume jewelry, watches, and chains. Photo: CGN

While you should see the show in person, it is helpful to also spend time on the MCA's website afterward in order to view the additional media available, in particular the exhibition video featuring an interview with Cave and videos of activated Soundsuits.

There is also a totally wild and immersive (I say this in the best, not overused sense) site-specific installation in the MCA's soaring two-story atrium and fourth floor, Spinner Forest, made up of thousands of shiny, twirling spinners. On a recent visit to Wisconsin, I was so tempted to buy the spinners I spied at several road side gas stations, but I realized that were I to bring it home it would not have the magic that Cave has given it.

And this is the reason to see the exhibition: the experience magic an artist can bring to the every day as well as to history. You will enjoy seeing these works together in this setting, maybe coming away as I did with a new, more personal understanding of art as well as struggle and even the future.

Nick Cave: Forothermore is accompanied by an exhibition catalogue designed with Cave's partner, Bob Faust. The exhibition is curated by Naomi Beckwith, former Manilow Senior Curator. It is presented in the Griffin Galleries of Contemporary Art on the museum's fourth floor. On view through October 2.

Nick Cave, Spinner Forest, 4th floor lobby. Photo: CGN

Nick Cave, Soundsuits. Photo: CGN

Nick Cave, Time and Again, 2000. Mixed media including vintage metal, found objects, and wood. Time and Again is representative of Cave's early installation work, a harbinger of his future working practices, and an ode to his family. Cave arranged his grandfather's tools, agricultural objects, and Catholic symbols into an altar-like assemblage to honor a patriarch who was purposeful and meticulous. Courtesy of the artist. Photo: CGN