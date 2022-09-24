River North Design District Announces Plans for September Gallery Walk

CGN STAFF via PR

The River North Fall Gallery Walk is back and organizers promise it's the biggest year yet, with 21 design showrooms and galleries will coming alive with art from some of the brightest talents on the scene, paired with vignettes from Chicago’s top designers. Also promised, "Insta-worthy" feasts for the eye to inspire anyone who wants to make their home a beautiful haven.

Taking place on September 9 in tandem with the traditional opening of the fall gallery season in the River North gallery district, the walk is comprised of 22 locations with special events throughout River North, featuring 31 artists and 20 designer vignettes.

The Gallery Walk’s philanthropic partner is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which will receive a portion of proceeds.

The walk is free and open to the public, with the exception of ticketed opening night parties.

Showrooms will have extended hours on September 9 and will offer food and libations (details below). The vignettes will be on display until October 10.

The Gallery Walk kicks off with Mambo Italiano, a VIP reception at Altalia Furniture, a new showroom in our district, where Ilene Chase Design has created a designer vignette highlighting art by Connie Noyes. For one night only view exhibition by renowned artist Stephen Burks presented by GRAFF. In a fantastical bedroom suite, color and texture converge, and whimsy takes a front seat. Join us for a colorful cocktail and delight in fanciful appetizers. Gain insight into your future through an aura reading presented by Sherwin-Williams.

At an After Party presented by Brizo and Delta Chicago, attendees will be guided through a series of sensory experiences by professional meditation and event firm MindCurate while enjoying entertainment, food and libations. A silent auction will feature art generously donated by the featured RNDD artists–100% of auction proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The After Party will be hosted at Architectural Artifacts.

VIP Kickoff Party tickets are $35 each and After Party tickets are $95 each if purchased in advance. After August 9th, Kickoff tickets are $45 each and After Party tickets are $125 each. Tickets go on sale July 1. Proceeds benefit the not-for-profit River North Design District and fund yearly programming. A portion of proceeds will also benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“I love that the walk is free and accessible to everyone, allowing the general public to participate in a world— art and design—that often feels closed off. Anyone can visit the showrooms and see art in a way they could use it in their own homes. The showrooms provide the perfect backdrop for art. Events such as the Gallery Walk are more important than ever as we focus on ensuring our home environments—which increasingly double as our offices—are both functional and inspiring.” – Daniel Kinkade

Kickoff Party

Altalia 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

410 W. Grand Ave.

Tickets available at: rivernorthdesigndistrict.com/rndd-fall-gallery-walk/

After Party

Presented by Brizo and Delta Chicago

Architectural Artifacts 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

1065 N. Orleans St.

Tickets available here

Open House

Saturday, September 10th

All showrooms are free and open to the public from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE OF OPENING NIGHT EVENTS