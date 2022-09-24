What We're Reading: 7/11/22

Terminal C at La Guardia Airport Features New Installations by SAIC Alums

School of the Art Institute of Chicago alums Rashid Johnson (MFA 2004) and Aliza Nisenbaum (BFA 2001, MFA 2005) are among the six New York-based artists who were recently commissioned to create large-scale permanent art installations for Delta Air Line’s Terminal C in New York’s La Guardia Airport. Commissioned in partnership with Queens Museum, the new works are part of a $12 million art program designed to turn the transportation hub into an art destination.

Via SAIC

HARD TRUTHS: SHOULD A ‘SERIOUS PAINTER’ STOOP TO MAKE NFTS?

With a world in crisis and an art market spinning out of control, ace art-world consultants Chen & Lampert deliver hard truths in response to questions sent by Art in America readers from far and wide.

"As a serious painter, I’ve been paying no attention to the NFT art boom. People in my world keep talking about them, but I barely understand what NFTs are and can’t say I especially care, given that my work has nothing to do with media or video art."

Via Art in America

Cold War era returns as cultural ties are severed between Russia and US

In May, Russia officially withdrew from a memorandum of understanding with the US in the field of culture, education and the media, in effect closing the door on cultural exchange in a move that takes both countries back to the heightened Cold War era that lasted until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The US Embassy was informed of the move on 1 June.

Via The Art Newspaper