What We're Reading: 7/14/22

All Star Press studio joins up with Chicago's pro teams to bring sports, art together

If you're a sports fan in Chicago, you've probably seen the work of All Star Press - even if you may not know it.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Saturday night, All Star Press has teamed up with our pro teams to do some pretty cool stuff - bringing the worlds of sports and art together.

"I've always been a really big sports person. Art and sports doesn't always mix," said All Star Press' Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff.

Via CBS Chicago

Issue-probing art from Chicago gallery comes to Michigan City. Q&A with the curator

Monique Meloche has exhibited artists of color in her gallery in Chicago’s West Loop since she opened it some 20 years ago. They come from across the U.S. and the world. And they don’t take a soft look at the world.

Meloche has now filled the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City with her artists’ work. She took some time to talk with The Tribune about the exhibit, “moniquemeloche presents…,” that opened in June and runs through Oct. 21.

Via South Bend Tribune/Yahoo News

Paint It Blue: Lessons From The Old Guitarist of Pablo Picasso

Consider Pablo Picasso’s “The Old Guitarist.” A smaller-scale work in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago, I’ve been looking at this painting since I moved here to study art and philosophy more than thirty years ago. I felt an intimate connection from the moment I first saw it, perhaps because of the painting’s implicit reflection of my own plight as a young artist.

Via Newcity

The art of protest has taken many forms. Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art looks at it through the lens of anti-Black violence.

As the country tries to process a troubling aspect of U.S. history — mass shootings — we are reminded that there have been others interwoven into the nation’s creation, including anti-Black violence.

Via Chicago Tribune