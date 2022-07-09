What We're Reading: 7/6/22

New Sculpture on Chicago's Lakefront

As part of IN/SITU Outside and in partnership with the Chicago Park District, Chicago DCASE and Rhona Hoffman Gallery, EXPO CHICAGO is proud to present two Nancy Rubins sculptures from her Diversifolia series installed along Chicago's lakefront. First shown in London in 2018, this is the first time the series will be seen stateside for a longer installation period and displayed outdoors to be enjoyed by the public. Learn more about the project and locations here.

Mac Maker (left) and Ruth DeYoung Kohler with the Culinary Art Car, 2014. Photo courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

Announcing Ruth Foundation for the Arts New Grantmaker Stewards $440 Million Trust

On June 30th, the Ruth Foundation for the Arts (Ruth Arts) marked its debut in the landscape of arts philanthropy with the announcement of its inaugural grantmaking cycle. The new foundation is supported by a bequest of $440 million from the late Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, and expects to award grants totaling more than $17 million annually.

The first class of Ruth Arts grantees — an initial round of funding that precedes the regular giving cycles that the organization will embark upon later this year — includes 78 nonprofit arts organizations that have been awarded a total of $1.25 million in funding. These individual grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 each.

Unsung architectural ‘jewel on the prairie’ in Bronzeville is poised to shine again

A steel-and-glass building on Bronzeville’s northern edge is among Chicago’s finer modernist structures, yet it has gone relatively unnoticed and uncelebrated since its construction 60 years ago.

But that could change over the next year or so.

The long-vacant, two-story former Lake Meadows professional building at 31st Street and Rhodes Avenue is set to come alive again in early 2023 as office space for the Howard Brown health organization.

Work has already begun, with the building stripped down to its steel bones as part of the transformation.

