Artists Run Chicago Fund Now Accepting Applications

The Artists Run Chicago Fund (ARC Fund) is back! Now in its third iteration, the ARC Fund seeks to award fifteen $8,000 grants to artists-run spaces, projects, and platforms in Chicago. NEW and established platforms are eligible to apply for flexible funding to support their work. Grantees will be selected through a free, juried, open call.

Since 2020, this unique regranting initiative designed and administered by Hyde Park Art Center has awarded seventy $8,000 grants to artist-run platforms, infusing Chicago’s independent art scene with flexible financial support to strengthen experimental programs.

The deadline to apply is September 15.

