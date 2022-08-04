CGN Art World Recap: 8/1/22

A photo shows a room in Henry Darger’s apartment at 815 W. Webster Ave. in Chicago and was taken when his works were discovered, shortly before his death in 1973. (U.S. District Court records / HANDOUT)

Fate of Lincoln Park recluse Henry Darger’s famed works at center of federal court fight

Recluse janitor Henry Darger spent more than 40 years in a tiny one-room apartment in Lincoln Park, writing, painting, sketching, collecting and fantasizing.

It wasn’t until after his death in 1973 that his works, discovered by his landlords, trickled onto Chicago’s art scene, with his fanciful stories and sometimes-violent imagery eventually gaining worldwide appreciation — and skyrocketing value.

Now, nearly a half a century later, a brewing legal battle over the rights to Darger’s legacy has landed in Chicago’s federal court, where a lawsuit was filed this week by his estate accusing the landlords of copyright infringement.

Brushwood Center's 2022 Smith Nature Symposium Honors Two Photographers

This year, Brushwood Center's 2022 Smith Nature Symposium, Inspiring Change, lifts up the voices of youth, artists, and scientists who are challenging the status quo and pushing for change where it matters most.

The Series culminates in the Awards Ceremony on Friday, September 30th honoring Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, our 2022 Environmental Leadership Awardees. These internationally acclaimed marine biologists, photographers, and founders of SeaLegacy are leading bold campaigns for ocean justice around the world. Both use their photography and their platforms to inspire action on behalf of our great blue planet and protect the world’s oceans.

Call for Artists: ART-IN-PLACE (AIP)

Presented by CNL Projects and Terrain Exhibitions, the second iteration of ART-IN-PLACE (AIP) invites artists of all levels and disciplines to respond to the violence epidemic in the United States. Join us in calling each other to action through the experience of public art.



To participate:



1. Install an original work of art that responds to the violence epidemic, directly or indirectly.

2. Ensure the artwork is viewable by the public (from a window, front yard, or presented in partnership with a local business). For ideas, check out the 2020 ART-IN-PLACE projects.

3. Take a few images of the installed work at different angles.

4. Complete this google form and upload your images. We'll use the information collected to populate the new ART-IN-PLACE website, artinplace.net.

5. Spread the word about AIP! Shout out your favorite organizations working toward positive change, write letters to your congress people, or talk to your neighbors.

6. Leave the work installed from August 15 - September 30, 2022.

