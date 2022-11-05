CGN Art World Recap: 8/31/22

Obama Portraits Coming to White House After National Tour

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama next week for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

The Sept. 7 ceremony, which the White House announced Wednesday, is typically an occasion for a president to honor his immediate predecessor. But Obama’s unveiling did not occur during Donald Trump’s presidency, given the animus between the two men.

Via Crain's

Art Design Chicago Returns This Fall

Art Design Chicago Now is a series of public conversations and digital storytelling amplifying the voices of Chicago's diverse community of makers―past and present.



Featuring archivists, academics, artists, and curators, Art Design Chicago Now programs deepen understanding of the essential role the city’s creatives continue to play in shaping the now, in Chicago and beyond. Programs include Sustainable Sustenance on September 13, 7:00 PM at 6018North, Chicago Murals: An online Discussion with Artists Meg Duguid and Bernard Williams on September 14, 6:00 PM, and Pilsen Mural Tour with Sam Kirk September 18, 11:00 AM or 1:00 PM at16th Street and Paulina Street

Hyde Park Art Center hosts its 83rd Annual Gala in November

Hyde Park Art Center hosts its annual Gala that activates its entire building on Friday, November 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an after party that goes till midnight. The lively event is packed with hands-on art activities, performances, open studios, art auctions, and a DJ set, offering a unique and interactive experience while benefitting the art center’s various programs supporting Chicago art and artists.

Art Center Director of Development, Aaron Rodgers, says: “This year’s Gala celebrates Open Arts, the Art Center’s groundbreaking contribute-what-you-can model launched in 2021 that removes financial barriers to arts education for artists of all ages and stages. We are also toasting Chicago art, artists, and the people who love them with an evening full of art experiences, personal connections, and fun. We are especially excited to bring back the vibrant after party, returning for the first time since 2019. Support generated from Gala will make 2023 programming possible, including major solo exhibition Casas/Islas by Edra Soto and other initiatives.”

The Gala is co-chaired by Rachel Conant, Laura Letinsky, Kim + Jim Taylor, and Satannia + Sylvester Williams, with funds raised to deepen the impact of the Art Center’s programs for Chicago art and artists, including exhibitions, residency programs, free public programming, Artists Run Chicago funding for independent art spaces, Open Arts and other educational programs, and more. Hyde Park Art Center’s Gala 2022 is presented by Lead Sponsors Rachel Conant and Julie and John Guida of The Guida Family Foundation.

www.hydeparkart.org/gala

Judy Ledgerwood Partner Exhibition Event at University Club of Chicago

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

University Club of Chicago | 76 E. Monroe St.

Tickets $25 – Limited Spots Available

The University Club of Chicago will showcase a solo presentation of paintings and ceramics by Judy Ledgerwood, in partnership with Rhona Hoffman Gallery.



For this exhibition, Ledgerwood’s selection of work was inspired by the architectural elements present throughout the Club’s historic gothic skyscraper – the quatrefoil.In contrast to an architectural quatrefoil, Ledgerwood’s forms take shape through the imperfect gesture of her own hand. Within the canvases, subtle and bold color interactions collide, curving lines zigzag and droop, paint drips off, and edges become fluid.

Chicago-based painter and Assistant Professor of Painting and Drawing at Illinois State University, Andreas Fisher joins Ledgerwood to discuss the work on view as well as speak to her larger art making practice.