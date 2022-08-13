Cleve Carney Museum of Art Announces Warhol 2023

Warhol exhibition concept image designed by curator Justin Witte

Via PR

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Following the success of the summer 2021 blockbuster exhibition, “Frida Kahlo: Timeless,” the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of DuPage (COD) will present “Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America” June 3 – Sept. 10, 2023.

$40 Anytime Entry tickets (tickets for a specific date/flexible time) for the 2023 Warhol exhibition will go on sale to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the MAC Box Office. Anytime Entry Tickets may be purchased online at Warhol2023.org or by calling 630.942.4000 beginning noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In recognition of Warhol’s birthday, the Tickets On-Sale Party will include Warhol-themed décor and photo opportunities with an Andy Warhol lookalike plus music, free food and drink. The event also will feature gifts for the first 100 buyers and drawings for prizes every half hour.

Attendees of the Tickets On-Sale Party will also have the opportunity to purchase single show tickets for the MAC, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic seasons. For more information visit AtTheMAC.org.

Guests that purchase "anytime entry" tickets have the opportunity to reserve a day to attend, and then view the exhibition at any time for that reserved date. "Timed entry" tickets will also be available at a lower price point, allowing guests to reserve a specific date and time to attend. Timed tickets will be available later this year.

About “Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection”

The Warhol exhibition will feature 94 works from “Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection” on loan through Bank of America’s Art in our Communities® program. Aside from the Bank of America collection, which will be on display in a dedicated space in the exhibition, there will also be over 100 works from the College of DuPage Permanent Art Collection.

Andy Warhol, Campbell’s Soup II: New England Clam Chowder (1969)© 2022 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Campbell Trademarks used with permission of Campbell Soup Company.

Notable works from the College of DuPage Permanent Art Collection will include Warhol’s 1980 screen-printed portrait of Joseph Beuys as well as his iconic $ (1983). Also included: more than 150 photographs by Warhol comprised of both black-and-white gelatin silver prints and color Polaroid prints featuring unidentified figures and celebrities alike. These photographs offer a rare and intimate glimpse into Warhol’s New York of the 1970’s and 80’s.

The exhibition will encompass both the CCMA and the MAC, unfolding across roughly 11,000 square-feet of exhibition space. Educational and interactive elements will include a biographical exhibition highlighting key points in Warhol’s life and career, video installation, interactive mural, children’s print factory area, Studio 54 and Silver Cloud Room experiences and Central Park-inspired outdoor café, creating an immersive, multifaceted exhibition focused on the life and work of one of the most influential artists of the past century.

Andy Warhol (American, 1928–1987) was a central figure in the Pop Art movement that emerged in the U.S. in the early 1950s and is the most recognizable artist of the second half of the twentieth century. Warhol worked across media, including painting, sculpture, film and printmaking. Warhol’s printed multiples were central to his practice allowing him to explore the aesthetics and mechanics of mass-produced images and popular culture. Warhol’s prints also touched on other themes. Warhol’s “Endangered Species” series grew out of his concern for the environment. In 1979, with “Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century,” Warhol departed from his repeated images format to create a series of iconic images based on a single theme.

The exhibition and programming will be led by MAC Director Diana Martinez and CCMA Curator Justin Witte.