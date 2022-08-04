EXPO CHICAGO Announces 2023 Program Curators Aimé Iglesias Lukin and Claudia Segura

Left: Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts, Americas Society in New York. Right: Claudia Segura, Curator of Exhibitions and Collection, MACBA Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona

EXPO CHICAGO is pleased to announce the 2023 Program Curators for the tenth anniversary edition, returning to Navy Pier April 13–16, 2023. Showcasing large-scale sculpture, video, film and site-specific works throughout Festival Hall, the 2023 IN/SITU program will be curated by Claudia Segura, Curator of Exhibitions and Collection of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA). Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York has been selected to curate the 2023 EXPOSURE section, which highlights solo and two-artist presentations from galleries ten years and younger. Lukin will curate a presentation focused on heralding emerging artists and exhibition programs, with counsel from the Selection Committee and exposition’s directors.

About Aimé Iglesias Lukin

Aimé Iglesias Lukin is the Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York. Born in Buenos Aires, she received her PhD in art history from Rutgers University with a dissertation titled “This Must Be the Place: Latin American Artists in New York 1965–1975,” which she presented as a two part exhibition and a book at Americas Society in 2021 and 2022. She completed her M.A. at The Institute of Fine Arts at New York University, and her undergraduate studies in art history at the Universidad de Buenos Aires. Her research received grants from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Terra and Andrew W. Mellon Foundations, and the ICAA Peter C. Marzio Award from the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. She curated exhibitions independently in museums and cultural centers and previously worked in the Modern and Contemporary Art Department of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Institute for Studies on Latin American Art, and Fundación PROA in Buenos Aires.

About Claudia Segura

Claudia Segura is the Curator of Exhibitions and Collection of the MACBA Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona. She previously held positions as the Director and Chief Curator of NC-arte in Bogotá, Colombia (2015-2019), where she curated several exhibitions and site-specific projects by different artists (Amalia Pica, Luis Camnitzer, Xavier Le Roy, Nicolás Paris, Nicolás Consuegra, Los Carpinteros, Alia Farid, among others). She was coordinator of cultural initiatives at the Fundació ”la Caixa”, Barcelona (2010-2012); an external curator of the Mardin Biennial, Turkey (2014-2015); and mentor of the Sala d’Art Jove, Barcelona (2014), and at the Cano Laboratory at the Art Museum of the National University of Colombia (2018). In addition, she has been a visiting lecturer at the National University of the Andes, Bogotá (2017).