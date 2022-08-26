French Laundry Alumnus Chef Alex Carnovale, Creates Cezanne-inspired Tasting Menu for Art Institute

Chiffon Roulade. Hand-painted chiffon roulade, pear mousse, clementine marmalade, ginger crumble and candied orange. From Entré.

To celebrate the Art Institute of Chicago hosting the largest Cézanne exhibition in the US in 25 years, Entré–a new restaurant concept that blends delivery with fine dining–created a 6 course tasting menu inspired by the life, work, and legacy of an “artist’s artist”.



Chef Alex Carnovale, formerly of The French Laundry and Entrée’s culinary director, has created this tasting menu inspired by Cézanne's varied approach to citrus, distinct brushwork, and his life in Provence, France. Each course connects to an aspect of Cézanne's life, work, or legacy.



“When we visited the Cezanne exhibition, we were inspired to cook. The art was so vibrant, we could practically taste it, and we wanted to make those flavors accessible to Chicagoans at home.” said Carnovale.

Each course connects to an aspect of Cezanne's life, work, or legacy. For instance, the roulade features ingredients from Provence, as well as fruit depicted in some of the artist's most popular works. It also serves as an homage to Cezanne's distinctive brushwork and mimics several of his works featuring a grove of trees.

Entrée designed the menu kit to be enjoyed at the convenience of your own home. Each course can be completed by any home cook in minutes. The experience is further enhanced by a curated playlist, plating tips, coursed wine pairings, and fun facts about the artist and the exhibition. Entrée notes that its table-ready meals are crafted by Michelin-trained chefs, plate beautifully, and have all the taste, texture, and temperature you crave in the perfect bite.

Cezanne is on view at the Art Institute of Chicago from May 15 through September 5, 2022 and explores Cezanne’s work across media and genres with 80 oil paintings, 40 watercolors and drawings, and two complete sketchbooks.

The Cezanne tasting menu will be available through Entrée for delivery throughout Chicago and for pickup at the restaurant (1639 S. Wabash) minutes from the Art Institute, from August 25th to the 27th.

