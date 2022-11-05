MoCP Announces Back To School Educational Resources
As students head back to school at Columbia College Chicago and beyond, education remains a primary pillar of the museum’s focus.
Museum of Contemporary Photography is providing educational resources, including custom print viewings, educational guides, and more.
Read MoCP's brochure on School & Teacher Programs here
The Museum of Contemporary Photography aims to promote a greater understanding and appreciation of the artistic, cultural and political implication of the photographic image in our world today. As a college art museum with a teaching mission, the museum provides a wide range of educational opportunities for students, educators, and the general public including: public programs, free docent-led museum tours, viewings of works from the museum’s collections, community engagement initiatives, and curricular resources for educators.