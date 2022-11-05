MoCP Announces Back To School Educational Resources

Image: Scott Fortino, Jenner School, Alphabet, 1998

As students head back to school at Columbia College Chicago and beyond, education remains a primary pillar of the museum’s focus.

Museum of Contemporary Photography is providing educational resources, including custom print viewings, educational guides, and more.

Exhibition Tours

Collection Print Viewings

Read MoCP's brochure on School & Teacher Programs here

James Iska, First Day of School, Hans Christian Anderson Elementary School, from Changing Chicago, 1988.

The Museum of Contemporary Photography aims to promote a greater understanding and appreciation of the artistic, cultural and political implication of the photographic image in our world today. As a college art museum with a teaching mission, the museum provides a wide range of educational opportunities for students, educators, and the general public including: public programs, free docent-led museum tours, viewings of works from the museum’s collections, community engagement initiatives, and curricular resources for educators.