New Exhibitions August 26 & 27

Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw

Exhibition begins August 26

Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Focusing on Adler & Sullivan’s Chicago buildings of the 1880s and early 1890s, the exhibition will explore the firm’s architecture through the lens of Nickel’s photography, which provides a detailed record of these buildings and, in particular, Sullivan’s signature ornamentation. The exhibition will highlight the integral role Nickel played in preserving Sullivan’s legacy—the photographer’s work is all that remains of many of Adler & Sullivan’s major buildings—while ultimately losing his life in an effort to salvage artifacts during a demolition.

World that Awaits

Opening: Friday, August 26, 6 – 10 pm

Mu Gallery

A group exhibition that includes work by Chicago-based artists Kayla Anderson, Scott Kemp, Sofia Diaz Fernandez, Cody Norman, Jungwoo Lee, and FÁTIMA, curated by Amay Kataria.

Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is: A Fashion Exhibition

Exhibition begins August 27

The DuSable Museum of African American History

In partnership with the MCA Chicago and the groundbreaking retrospective exhibition “NICK CAVE: FOROTHERMORE,” which is currently on view at the MCA until October 2, 2022. This is the first time that these works of art will be installed publicly and the DuSable is the first museum in the world to ever exhibit Nick Cave’s or Jack Cave’s “fashion art.”

Zen Blues & Visual Ponderings. Mixed Media Cyanotypes by Colleen Steenhagen

Opening: Saturday, August 27, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

Colleen's current collection of mixed media art is built upon cyanotypes created from found materials and negatives. With her long history of photography, she has been drawn to the cyanotype process of developing images with the use of the sun in her own back yard in place of a darkroom within the confines of a building.