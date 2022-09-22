CGN Art World Recap: 9/16/22

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Floating Museum to Lead Artistic Team for CAB 5

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) is excited to announce that the Chicago-based collective Floating Museum will take the helm as the artistic team of CAB 5, the fifth edition of North America’s leading architecture and design exhibition, opening September of 2023. Co-directed by Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford, Faheem Majeed, Andrew Schachman, and avery r. young, Floating Museum is a collective of artists, designers, poets, and educators focused on building connections between art, community, architecture, and public institutions. Under Floating Museum’s artistic direction, the Biennial will continue to push its exhibition and program model to prioritize presenting innovative ideas that imagine and shape the future of architecture and design.

Key image: Floating Museum on the Chicago Riverwalk

Don't shake the art, please: NASCAR race worrying Chicago's museums

Concern is rising fast among Chicago’s big downtown museums about the impact of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s planned NASCAR race next Fourth of July weekend on their operations and safety.

The city’s Sports Commission says in a statement that any concerns will be resolved in upcoming meetings. But it’s been weeks since the cultural institutions first met with the city and Chicago Park District to air the issue, and they’re still awaiting promised details about which streets will be closed for how long and whether there will be any risk to priceless but fragile objects in the Art Institute from vibrations and loud noises from racing stock cars.

Calatrava returns to celebrate 20th birthday of his Milwaukee masterpiece

We call the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Quadracci Pavilion “The Calatrava” so much that it’s perhaps easy to forget that Santiago Calatrava is a living, breathing person.

Twenty-one years after the opening the striking pavilion – the Spanish architect’s first building in the United States – Calatrava returned to Milwaukee on Wednesday for a 20th anniversary moment delayed by the pandemic.

Frank Lloyd Wright house near Racine for sale for first time ever - Owner was also owner of Perimeter Gallery

A house that Frank Lloyd Wright designed in 1954 for a member of the family that owned Johnson Wax is for sale for the first time since it was built.

The low-slung six-bedroom house, part of which is cantilevered over a bluff beside the Root River in Mt. Pleasant, Wis., came on the market Saturday at $725,000. By Sept. 13, the listing agent, Anthony Veranth of Re/Max Newport Elite, already had about a dozen showings scheduled.

