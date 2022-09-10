CGN Art World Recap: 9/6/22

Photo of Vanja Malloy by Katie Carmickle

Vanja V. Malloy appointed the Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art

Vanja V. Malloy, an accomplished museum director, curator, scholar and community builder, has been appointed as the Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art, effective Oct. 1. She will lead the University of Chicago’s fine arts museum and its exhibitions, public and arts education programs, and student and faculty collaborations.

Via Smart Museum PR

I Paint Pictures Too!: Kerry James Marshall on Paul Cezanne

I am driven by some of the same ambitions Cezanne expressed when he exclaimed his desire to “make of Impressionism an art that is solid and durable, like the art of the museums.”

Via the Art Institute of Chicago website

Key image: Portrait of the Artist with Pink Background, about 1875. Paul Cezanne. Musée d’Orsay, Paris, donation de M. Philippe Meyer, 2000. © RMN-Grand Palais / Art Resource, NY. Photo: Adrien Didierjean

The Chicago Show Returns this October, with a New Name and Boldface Honorary Chairs

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the Chicago Show – formerly the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show put on by Dolphin Productions – welcomes the return of nearly 60 premier national and international dealers of fine antique furniture, jewelry, silver, and decorative and fine arts, from ancient times to the 20th century. The Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital is planning a series of events to celebrate the art and antiques show’s return to Chicago, including a not-to-be-missed benefit preview party with honorary chair and internationally recognized interior designer Alessandra Branca on the evening of October 6, 2022.

The following day will feature a lunch and lecture with Branca and the evening of October 7 will see the debut of a Young Collectors Night with special guest and event party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. Additional events will take place throughout the weekend of the show, October 6-9. For the most up-to-date schedule of events with ticket pricing, visit thechicagoshow.net.