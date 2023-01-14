CGN Art World Recap: 1/12/23

Black Creativity Celebration Starts Next Week

The Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition, the longest-running exhibition of African American art, opens at the Museum of Science and Industry on January 16. That same day, join us for Black Creativity Family Day. Experience the power of creativity and innovation firsthand with community art projects and more at this annual event.

All Illinois residents get free Museum Entry on January 16.

57th St Art Fair Applications Due Jan 25

The historic South Side art fair is currently accepting applications through January 25. This will be the fair's 76th year.

ALMA Fine Art & Interiors Announces First Benefit Auction to Support Cultural Center Programming

The First Annual Friends of ALMA Benefit Auction brings together over 60 pieces of artwork from over 50 artists in support of arts programming at the Chicago Cultural Center for 2023. Early, off-site bidding begins January 10 and ends at 11:59pm (CST), on January 19. Live auction begins on-site at 6:30pm with an after-party at 8:30pm next door, at Marz Brewing.

Happy bidding from the team at ALMA!

