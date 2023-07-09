CGN Art World Recap: 1/24/23

Art Design Chicago 2024 Exhibitions Grants

Art Design Chicago is a platform for collaboration and exchange developed with cultural practitioners throughout Chicago. The initiative seeks to catalyze transformative approaches to co-creation and community engagement and stimulate expansive narratives of Chicago art and design, past and present. The Terra Foundation invites proposals for exhibitions to be presented as part of Art Design Chicago. Recognizing current and historical inequities in presentations and understandings of American (and Chicago) art history, the Terra Foundation encourages exhibitions that address these disparities and exclusions.

To be considered, programs should focus on the visual arts and/or design of Chicago, whether historical or contemporary, including Native American arts of the region. Contemporary art projects should offer a reflective and critical engagement with histories, arts, and/or art histories associated with Chicago contexts.

Chicago Printmakers is Selling Printmaking Care Packages Again

For $75 CPC will send a beautiful printy fun pack from you to a recipient anywhere in the U.S. that features a print of your choosing (from 8 possible choices), along with a hand made card to the recipient (that we'll hand write and "sign" for you) plus a bunch of other fun arty goodies. Shipping is included! It's like a BIG GIANT SMALL PRINT HUG in the mail. Take care of your friends and loved ones (and yourself) with uplifting art. The theme here is WELLNESS.

From Pottery to Real Estate: Six Essential Works by Artist and Activist Theaster Gates

Few artists make work as wide ranging as that of the Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist Theaster Gates, whose art encompasses ceramics, sculpture, music, performance, film, and land development. It also includes what art historians generally call social practice—a medium that focuses on art as a means of social or political engagement—although Gates resoundingly rejects the term.

Gates’s projects may at times seem unrelated to one another; what connects classic clay vessels, canvases covered with roofing material, a Black Madonna figure, the revival of neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, and a neon sign reading “Burn Baby Burn” emblazoned above 5,000 records from the personal vinyl collection of a legendary DJ? In fact, there are identifiable threads running through the whole of his oeuvre.

