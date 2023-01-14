EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors for 10th Edition in April 2023

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO’s 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2023 exposition include: Argentina, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Zimbabwe.

“We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO,” said Tony Karman, President | Director. “We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition.”

The EXPO CHICAGO 2023 Selection Committee is comprised of the following leading gallerists: John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Leslie Hammons | Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Miles McEnery | Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Nick Olney | Kasmin, New York; Lauren Wittels | Luhring Augustine, New York.



Of the many new additions to the 2023 exposition, highlights include: Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles; Casas Riegner, Bogotá; Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton; Micki Meng, San Francisco; Inman Gallery, Houston; Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles; Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne; Ortuzar Projects, New York; Galerie Poggi, Paris; Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai; Ryan Lee Gallery, New York; Welancora Gallery, New York; Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires; kó, Lagos; Reyes | Finn, Detroit; SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook; Southern Guild, Cape Town; and Overduin & Co., Los Angeles.

Leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Almeida and Dale, São Paulo; Cristea Roberts Gallery, London; CURRO, Guadalajara; DC Moore, New York; Edel Assanti, London; Hales Gallery, London, New York; Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa; Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London; Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York; Jane Lombard Gallery, New York; Kasmin, New York; Luhring Augustine, New York; Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth; Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels; Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles; Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin; Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe; Marisa Newman Projects, New York; Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; and WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, Tulbagh.

In addition to leading international galleries, the 2023 exposition features focused sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, and PROFILE, which presents solo booths and focused projects by international galleries.

The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in the international exposition. Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York, curated the 2023 EXPOSURE section.

“The 2023 EXPOSURE section brings together a global cohort of creative voices to present boundary-pushing work in new and interesting ways. The selected exhibitors herald from all over the world, with particular emphasis on emerging galleries in the global south, forming important dialogue with exhibitors rooted in Europe and North America. While the selection process was both inspiring and challenging at times, given the incredible range of applicants, I am confident that this year’s presentation will provide visitors with a wealth of opportunities for discourse and discovery,” said Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York.

The 2023 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO’s rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussion series, and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works, curated by Claudia Segura, Curator of Exhibitions and Collection of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA).

About EXPO CHICAGO

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. The 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO will take place within Navy Pier’s historic Festival Hall April 13-16, 2022. EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film,and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, with works installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of work by international artists displayed throughout the city’s digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI), and the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition’s global reach; and the Directors Summit, which brings together emerging art museum leaders for a three-day program addressing the shifting dynamics of museum leadership today.

EXPO CHICAGO is presented by Art Expositions, LLC. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region’s contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO visit expochicago.com.