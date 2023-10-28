New Exhibitions Open Oct 26 - 28
Opening: Thursday, October 26, 7 – 9 pm
Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University
Rosy Petri is a multidisciplinary artist fusing portraiture and storytelling as an act of witness.
Opening: Friday, October 27, 5 – 7 pm
Rhona Hoffman Gallery
Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to present Women on Verge, curated by Lisa Wainwright. The exhibition includes works by 27 artists and examines the prevalence in painting today of eccentric sendups of women by those who identify as women.
Opening: Friday, October 27, 5 – 8 pm
ARC Gallery
Artists of all backgrounds explore the challenges and threats faced by children growing up in the world today.
Opening: Friday, October 27, 6 – 9 pm
SoNa Chicago Art Gallery
Nikko Washington: For the Old Gods and the New
Opening: Saturday, October 28, 4 – 7 pm
Kavi Gupta Gallery - Washington Blvd.
Washington’s emotive portraits of Black athletes make space for new perspectives on the roles of myth, folklore, and heroism in contemporary American culture.
October 28
Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
What are the true surfaces of an object? Chicago-based artist Marian Carow considers this philosophical perspective and other formal concerns in her upcoming solo exhibition.
Unbreakable: Ukrainian Contemporary Art
Opening: Saturday, October 28, 12 – 4 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is proud to present our next exhibition Unbreakable: Ukrainian Contemporary Art. The exhibition features works created during the russian-Ukrainian war (2022-2023) and were brought directly from Ukraine.
Crystal Marie, New Works: Collage Art Paintings
Opening: Saturday, October 28, 6 – 9 pm
Blue Moon Gallery
Crystal Marie is an artist, author, and creative mentor with a passion for teaching others how to recover their own unique voice. Her process is intuitive, which, she says, is simply the truest, most authentic version of her own voice.