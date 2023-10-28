New Exhibitions Open Oct 26 - 28

Closing Reception: Rosy Petri

Opening: Thursday, October 26, 7 – 9 pm

Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University

Rosy Petri is a multidisciplinary artist fusing portraiture and storytelling as an act of witness.

Women on the Verge

Opening: Friday, October 27, 5 – 7 pm

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to present Women on Verge, curated by Lisa Wainwright. The exhibition includes works by 27 artists and examines the prevalence in painting today of eccentric sendups of women by those who identify as women.

Growing Up Now

Opening: Friday, October 27, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Artists of all backgrounds explore the challenges and threats faced by children growing up in the world today.

Of Earth and Spirit

Opening: Friday, October 27, 6 – 9 pm

SoNa Chicago Art Gallery

Nikko Washington: For the Old Gods and the New

Opening: Saturday, October 28, 4 – 7 pm

Kavi Gupta Gallery - Washington Blvd.

Washington’s emotive portraits of Black athletes make space for new perspectives on the roles of myth, folklore, and heroism in contemporary American culture.

Marian Carow: Salvages

October 28

Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)

What are the true surfaces of an object? Chicago-based artist Marian Carow considers this philosophical perspective and other formal concerns in her upcoming solo exhibition.

Unbreakable: Ukrainian Contemporary Art

Opening: Saturday, October 28, 12 – 4 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is proud to present our next exhibition Unbreakable: Ukrainian Contemporary Art. The exhibition features works created during the russian-Ukrainian war (2022-2023) and were brought directly from Ukraine.

Crystal Marie, New Works: Collage Art Paintings

Opening: Saturday, October 28, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

Crystal Marie is an artist, author, and creative mentor with a passion for teaching others how to recover their own unique voice. Her process is intuitive, which, she says, is simply the truest, most authentic version of her own voice.