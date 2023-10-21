What We're Reading: 10/19/23

As Frieze London Turns 20, the Art Fair Trades Risk for Reward, Serving Up Palatable Offerings to a Softer Market

There was a sense of intensity and focus among the early-bird visitors to the Frieze art fair (October 11–15, 2023) on its 20th anniversary in London’s Regent’s Park, with smooth entry to the signature white tent that offered a marked contrast to the scrum many visitors complained about last year.

Via Artnet

People walk outside the mostly empty Thompson Center on July 19, 2023, in Chicago’s Loop. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

Thompson Center demolition permit approved in step toward Google’s remodeling

The Chicago Department of Buildings approved a permit for demolition at the James R. Thompson Center affecting the iconic building’s interior and facade.

The Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center previously served as a state office building before it was sold in July 2022 to JRTC Holdings, a company led by real estate developer Michael Reschke.

Google has a “build-to-suit agreement” with JRTC Holdings to buy the Thompson Center once renovations are complete. The internet giant is expected to begin occupying the building in 2026, the company said in July 2022.

Via Chicago Tribune

Nick Cave invited her to make her first movie about his work, with magical results. It’s part of the CIFF.

Of the many films — more than 175 by my count — that are part of the current edition of the Chicago International Film Festival, one of the shortest is also one of the best, for it allows viewers an exciting and intimate visit with one of our city’s most passionate and intriguing artists.

That artist’s name is Nick Cave and the woman who made the film is Claude-Aline Nazaire-Miller. Though “376 Days (Nick Cave: ‘Keep it Movin’)” is her first film and only 37 minutes long, it is a brilliant portrait of an artist.

Via Chicago Tribune