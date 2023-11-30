Art-Filled Holiday Events and Sales

By CGN Staff

The holiday season is upon us, and there are many ways to add some art and creativity to your gift-giving this year. Below is a round-up of some unique sources to take advantage of while also supporting local artists.

Part II of our holiday round-up will include art-events you won't want to miss this year. More special events and sales will be added to the CGN calendar throughout the next few weeks.

Mini screenprints available from Jojo Kobe studio in Chiang Mai

• The 34th Annual International Small Print Show & Holiday Sale

Opens December 2 and 3, from 11-7pm

The Chicago Printmakers Collaborative announced that new prints just dropped from Thailand and Australia in time for their annual Small Print Show and Holiday Sale. Plus the usual gazillion amazing images covering all the walls and tables by CPC members and gallery artists. New this year in the gift department are glass creations and other surprises. Bring your family and friends - it's everyone's favorite gifty print fest.

It'll be beautiful and warm and an opportunity to celebrate the holidays together, surrounded by art and accompanied by hot cider and community.

• MCA Holiday Catalogue

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago shared the MCA Store Holiday Gift Guide for 2023. A one-stop shop for the gift-giving season, the MCA Store boasts a wide range of products, from food and home goods to unique apparel, colorful holiday décor, and sporting equipment.

Notable gifts include a crewneck sweatshirt featuring Pez Dispenser by Jean-Michel Basquiat, an LED neon light centering the artwork of Keith Haring, and Campbell’s Soup Cans skate decks inspired by Andy Warhol. In addition, the guide includes limited-edition keepsakes from MCA exhibitions Faith Ringgold: American People and entre horizontes: Art and Activism Between Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Evanston Art Center

Join the Evanston Art Center on Giving Tuesday to Sip, Shop, and Support the Art Center

Join us Tuesday, November 28th from 5-7 pm to shop and enjoy free wine and chips while supporting our Winter Expo Artists!

• Architecture Center Design Pop-Up

The Chicago Architecture Center has a new exhibit and holiday shop, “ARCHETYPES: A Designed Pop Up Store,” running through January 7. The store, located in the CAC first floor at 111 East Wacker, will exhibit one-of-a-kind objects created by local designers, artists and architects. The showcased items will also be available for purchase as unique holiday gifts, priced from $75 to $8500 to meet a wide range of budgets and styles.

ARCHETYPES was curated to showcase 20 of Chicago-area creatives’ approach to the design process. All of the featured pieces are either prototypes or one-of-a-kind pieces—including furniture, ceramics, visual art and other designed objects—most of which aren’t available for sale anywhere else. Each item will feature a statement from the artist about their unique creative process.

Highlights at the store include a walnut and steel stool crafted by Dan Sullivan, the designer behind the interior of the Salt Shed and Revival Food Hall as well as the set design of television’s “The Bear.” Local weaver Emily Winter—who works with adults with disabilities to create woven pieces—is contributing several pillows and blankets created in her studio, The Weaving Mill. The store will also include several pieces by Steven Haulenbeek, whose unique design process includes ice-cast bronze.

• Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods Holiday Market

Support the local arts community this Holiday Season at Brushwood Center's Seventh Annual Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market! You'll find unique art, handmade gifts, cards, prints, and more from over 50 talented local artists, makers, and small-scale producers. Come out and share in community, art, and nature at this very popular annual gathering of Holiday cheer!

Online Sale: November 25 - December 1

In-Person Sale: Saturday, December 2nd & Sunday, December 3rd

• A Cornucopia of Prints at Bert Green Fine Art

The gallery is offering editioned prints by Ed Ruscha, Laurie Lipton, Scott Siedman, Jeff Gillette, Jesse Howard, Mac Pierce, and Mara Baker

There will be a Holiday Open House Reception on Saturday, December 2 from 12-4 pm at the gallery, and the exhibition is on view through December 29

Bert Green Fine Art: 8 S Michigan Ave Suite 620

• Art Institute Gift Shop

From ornaments and artful cards to gorgeous books and puzzles, the Art Institute's museum shop is always stocked with gifts that are sure to delight your nearest and dearest. Members enjoy 10% off every purchase, both online and on-site. View Holiday Gift Guide.

This holiday season marks AIC's 130th year on Michigan Avenue, and beginning November 24, the lights will be twinkling on the Grand Staircase, and the lions will be even greener beneath their wreaths. So visit to shop or to see the lights or the Thorne Rooms!

LIGHT THE LIGHTS, Downtown Glencoe

Glencoe's annual holiday celebration, LIGHT THE LIGHTS is November 24th from 5 - 7. Come to downtown Glencoe for a fun evening filled with music, food trucks, the annual tree lighting, and a Winter Village on Tudor Court. The Gallery will be open until 7 pm ~ Please stop by and toast the holiday season with us!

• Art Collector Group Memberships + Donations

Other gifts that can share the love with other creatives is to give a membership to an area collectors group or to sponsor an area organization that could use your support. Many area groups work to support artists and art making all year long and giving to them will be a gift for years to come.

– Society for Contemporary Art

– Art Encounter

– Diasporal Rhythms

– Chicago Sculpture International

– CPS Lives

– Chicago Artists Coalition

– Ragdale Artist Residencies