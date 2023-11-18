CGN Art World Recap: 11/13/23

Gladys Nilsson, Simply Big, 1989, Watercolor on paper, 41 × 29 in. Part of Jean Albano Gallery's 35th anniversary exhibition, 35 Artists for 35 Years

Jean Albano Broday to Receive 2023 Metropolitan Capital Visionary Award

Metropolitan Capital Bank announced that Jean Broday, founder of Jean Albano Gallery in River North, has been named the bank's 2023 Metropolitan Capital Visionary. Broday will receive the award at a reception on Tuesday, November 14. The Metropolitan Capital Visionary Award recognizes a person whose work in the arts has been innovative, transformative and/or impactful to the Chicago arts community.

Established in 1986, Jean Albano Gallery has been a fixture in the city promoting artists who have helped shape Chicago's unique art scene. Jean's dedication to promoting new, emerging and established artists alike has made Jean Albano Gallery a place to showcase both cutting-edge and creative contemporary art. The gallery's 35th anniversary exhibition just opened last week.

Joe Stanfield Joins Rago Wright

Rago Wright, the leading network of independent auction houses specializing in 20th century art and design, announced the appointment of Joe Stanfield as Director, Senior Specialist Fine Art. Joe joins the Rago Wright team from Hindman Auctions where he led the Fine Art Department and oversaw nearly $100 million in sales during his four-year tenure.

“Joe is widely recognized as one of the most respected and passionate fine art experts in the industry,” said Richard Wright, CEO of Rago Wright. “His experience across the market is invaluable, and the team looks forward to welcoming him as we continue to add both depth and breadth across the fine art world.”

Joe has nearly two decades of auction experience, serving in fine art specialist roles at Chicago area auction houses, Hindman Auctions and Toomey & Co. Joe will lead the Chicago Fine Art Department at Rago Wright while working with colleagues and collectors from across the country to build on the auction house’s tremendous recent growth. Joe will also serve as one of the principal auctioneers for Fine Art sales at Rago Wright.

CAC Designed Objects

Chicago Architecture Center Archetypes: A Designed Object Pop-Up Shop

As a seasonal extension of the CAC Design Store, the center’s entry space will be transformed into a gallery featuring prototypes, passion projects, and other one-of-a-kind items produced by the Chicago architecture and design community. Pieces range from chairs and tables to glassware, ceramics, and artwork, with a focus on singular pieces that are iterations of a larger creative and design process. The gallery will be open for viewing and shopping from November 16 through January 7 and is co-curated by Modern Luxury Interiors.

Exclusive member-only shopping hours Thursday, November 16 - Sunday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.