CGN Art World Recap: 11/22/23

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park (theNate) Acquires Jason Pickleman's Hand Heart

Hand Heart comes to theNate as a generous gift from the artist Jason Pickleman, his wife Leslie Bodenstein, and Susan Manilow. There will be a reception and dedication of a new acquisition at theNate on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 11am – 3pm. Rain or Shine. Reception and Refreshments will be held across the street from the sculpture.

See announcement here

Rodger Bechtold

Anne Loucks Gallery Opens Second Location in Winnetka

Anne Loucks Gallery announced the opening of their second gallery location at 564 Lincoln Avenue in downtown Winnetka. The new space will provide an opportunity for a series of small solo shows for the gallery's 50 represented artists. There will be an opening for their inaugural exhibition: Rodger Bechtold: Four Seasons on November 27th with a reception at the gallery from 4–6pm. The exhibition runs through December 29th.

Raclin Murphy Museum, formerly the Snite Museum, Opens in Notre Dame, IN

The Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, formerly the Snite Museum of Art, at the University of Notre Dame, will open December 1-3,2023 with new site-specific installations by Jenny Holzer, Maya Lin, Mimmo Paladino, Jaume Plensa and Kiki Smith. The Raclin Murphy will also unveil new contemporary acquisitions that complement the institution’s renowned historical and global collection.

The additions to the Museum’s holdings will enhance the new 70,000-square-foot facility that will include state-of-the-art galleries, a cafe, retail space, a chapel, teaching spaces, a teaching gallery and an object study room. The new museum completes the first phase of a 132,000-square-foot complex designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

Newly commissioned works will enhance the visitor experience in the new museum. “Endless,” a 36-foot stainless steel sculpture by Jaume Plensa, will greet visitors at the Museum entrance. Alphabets of eight different languages on the work symbolize Notre Dame’s commitment to diversity, internationalization, knowledge and global service. The work also metaphorically connects the new Museum with the adjoining nine-acre Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park.

More info here



