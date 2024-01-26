CGN Art World Recap: 12/13/23

Hyde Park Art Center Partners with Terra Foundation in Support of Artist Run Spaces

Hyde Park Art Center announces the fourth phase of the Artists Run Chicago Fund, a regranting initiative providing unrestricted financial support for Chicago’s artist community. A total of 33 independent artist-run platforms are each awarded $8,000 in unrestricted funds. This year, Hyde Park Art Center partners with the Terra Foundation for America Art to award an additional $4,000 each to 15 of the 33 platforms to support distinct projects presented as part of Art Design Chicago. Look for more information about these projects taking place around the city in 2024.

Nora Turato performance view, Basement Roma, Rome, 2021. Photography: Robert Apa. Credits: Basement Roma/CURA.

ART on THE MART Announces 2024 Headliners

ART on THE MART, an innovative digital art project that transforms a Chicago architectural landmark into a larger-than-life canvas, announces its lineup for the 2024 seasons with new commissions by leading artists Nora Turato, Yinka Ilori, Cory Arcangel, and Brendan Fernandes, as well as a new collaboration with the Poetry Foundation. The year ahead also features the return of projections by the beloved Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Earlier this year, and in honor of its 5th anniversary, ART on THE MART announced Dr. Raphael Gygax as the first curator of digital art. The 2024 programming will reveal the inaugural projections from the partnership between Gygax and ART on THE MART while showcasing work by international, national artists, local institutions and artists.

ART on THE MART’s spring season (April 12 – June 5) will kick off to coincide with EXPO Chicago’s 11th edition (April 8 –14, 2024) with a commission by internationally acclaimed artist Nora Turato. This new projection will explore contemporary society’s fixation with self-optimization while also continuing the artist’s exploration of language.

The Thompson Center would feature a new transparent, energy-efficient glass facade as part of Google’s $280 million renovation of the building.Google

Google releases new renderings of planned Thompson Center makeover

The Thompson Center would get a new, virtually see-through glass facade while retaining its signature 17-story atrium under the latest renovation plans revealed Wednesday by tech giant Google.

According to renderings and a statement released by the company, the building’s newfound sheerness — achieved through the use of triple pane, energy-efficient glass — would let more natural light into the building, while allowing increased outward views for workers.

