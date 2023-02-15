CGN Art World Recap: 2/10/23

Chicago Park District Issues Call for Artists at Hamilton Park Cultural Center

The Chicago Park District is seeking a community-oriented, socially-engaged creative who would like to pursue a deep, embedded engagement at Hamilton Park Cultural Center this year. Englewood-based artists highly encouraged to apply!

The residency will start in Spring and run through the end of this year and include $20,000 in artist fees and material expenses. Applications are due through Submittable by March 3rd. There is no fee to apply and you can access the application portal at http://bit.ly/PublicStudio2023.

Art Encounter Names 2023 Awardees and Annual Benefit in June

Art Encounter has announced they will present Tony Karman, President | Director of EXPO CHICAGO, as their 2023 Art Impacts Honoree.

A their annual benefit Art Encounter will also recognize Jeff Morthorst, Activities Director, and his team at the Center for Independent Futures as Community Partner of the Year. CIF is a local organization working to give individuals with disabilities the necessary skills and support to realize full, independent lives.

Art Encounter's annual spring benefit and art auction, Kaleidoscope, supports our broad menu of art education and engagement initiatives, including in-school and after-school programs for public school students; workshops for residents of senior living facilities and neuro-diverse adults; interactive art tours for the general public; and large-scale, transformative murals for the entire community. It will take place on June 1, 2023.

The Evanston Plein Air Festival to Take Place July 9–16, 2023

Evanston Made presents the Second Annual Plein Air Festival: July 9-16, 2023.

Plein Air Painters will descend on the city to compete for Best in Show. The juried invitational will be judged by Plein Air Painter, Nancy King Mertz.

Artists of all ages and levels are invited to paint in the Plein Air style, all over Evanston, capturing the beauty of Evanston’s natural environment, favorite landmarks and built environment.

The festival’s grand finale on Sunday, July 16, is an exhibit of one piece from each artist submitted for judging for Best of Show, 4 Honorable Mention awards, and a community vote for Festival Favorite.

The July 16th exhibit and judging is complemented by an open air art exhibit of the participating artists’ additional work for sale.