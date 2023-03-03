CGN Art World Recap: 2/22/23

"Cosmic Returning" painting from Quantum Chandelier 21-D-02, 2021, oil on canvas,42 x 34 in.

Jean Albano Gallery Now Representing Michiko Itatani

Michiko's work was recently highlighted in a solo exhibition, Celestial Stage, at Wrightwood 659. The work from this show, as well as Michiko's other work, is now available at the gallery.

Weinberg/Newton to Present Gun Violence Panel



Planned Parenthood Illinois Action’s Black Organizing Program and Young Adults for Planned Parenthood are hosting a community conversation on the impact of gun violence in Illinois: Gun Violence: A Public Health Crisis and Racial Justice Issue, Feb 23, 6:30–7:30pm. RSVP here.

There is no doubt that gun violence is a public health issue, but its racial justice implications disproportionately affect Black communities throughout the state. Our panel of community leaders and experts will discuss community-based solutions to ending gun violence and provide resources for processing gun violence trauma.



Panelists: Yolanda Androzzo, Executive Director of OimAim Illinois, Rev. Brenda K. Mitchell, State Chapter Co-Leader of Moms Demand Action in Illinois and a Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network, and Stephanie Love-Patterson, Executive Director of Connections for Abused Women and Children



This is program is part of the exhibition For Those Without Choice which is presented in partnership with Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Inspiration Corporation Issues Call for Art. Firecat Will Host Solo Exhibition for one Competing Artist

Inspiration Corporation's annual art auction, One Inspired Evening, will be held on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago.

All art submissions for this upcoming One Inspired Evening will be reviewed by a blind jury prior to the event. The deadline is February 28. All selections will be auctioned off at the event with proceeds benefiting Inspiration Corporation.

Benefits include the opportunity to participate in a juried art auction and the chance to compete for the top prize of your own gallery showing, as well as runner-up cash prizes.

Inspiration Corporation enables the less fortunate among us to learn and acquire skills to work in the restaurant industry. The art auction is their major fundraiser of the year. Firecat Projects is offering a solo exhibition to one of the submitting artists.

Hyde Park Art Center Announces 2023 Calendar. Highlights Include Shows by Edra Soto and William Estrada.

Hyde Park Art Center has announced its full exhibition schedule for the 2023 calendar year. Under the new leadership of Co-executive Directors Jeanette Tremblay Chambers and Aaron Rodgers, highlights include Destination/El Destino: a decade of GRAFT is the largest exhibition to date of the prolific Puerto Rican artist, educator, and community organizer Edra Soto. A highlight of the exhibition is a new, large-scale commission of the artist’s GRAFT series with porous sculptures, documentary photographs, drawings, and games that activate the Art Center’s indoor/outdoor main gallery. On view April 22- August 6, 2023

Also coming this summer is William Estrada: Multiples and Multitudes, on view July 22 - November 19, 2023. Multiples and Multitudes is the first solo exhibition of artist and educator William Estrada, whose socially engaged practice has been rooted in Chicago neighborhoods for over twenty years.