Chicago Artists Coalition welcomes HATCH and BOLT 2023-24 Residents

CAC HATCH 2022-23 Residents

HATCH

CAC is pleased to announce HATCH 2022-23 Residents. HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice.

Curators

Sophie Buchmueller

Sofia Sanchez

Denny Mwaura



Artists

Armando Roman

Alex Kostiw

bARBER

Michelle Chun

Molly Blumberg

Nicole Leung

Ruby Que

Shonna Pryor

Sophia English

Sungho Bae

Vincent Phan

Youree Kim



BOLT

CAC BOLT 2023-24 Residents

CAC is pleased to announce BOLT 2023-24 Residents. BOLT is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists. BOLT focuses on helping artists advance their career in an environment that allows for expansive thinking and opportunities to engage with co-residents in a group setting.

Artist

Abraham Cone

Ale Campos

Alexis de Chaunac

Ebere Agwuncha

Olya Salimova

Salvador Andrade



*Contact Erol Scott Harris, erol@chicagoartistscoalition.org, for questions about the BOLT & HATCH Residency.