Chicago Artists Coalition welcomes HATCH and BOLT 2023-24 Residents
HATCH
CAC is pleased to announce HATCH 2022-23 Residents. HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice.
Curators
Sophie Buchmueller
Sofia Sanchez
Denny Mwaura
Artists
Armando Roman
Alex Kostiw
bARBER
Michelle Chun
Molly Blumberg
Nicole Leung
Ruby Que
Shonna Pryor
Sophia English
Sungho Bae
Vincent Phan
Youree Kim
BOLT
CAC is pleased to announce BOLT 2023-24 Residents. BOLT is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists. BOLT focuses on helping artists advance their career in an environment that allows for expansive thinking and opportunities to engage with co-residents in a group setting.
Artist
Abraham Cone
Ale Campos
Alexis de Chaunac
Ebere Agwuncha
Olya Salimova
Salvador Andrade
Learn more about our current community of artists here.
*Contact Erol Scott Harris, erol@chicagoartistscoalition.org, for questions about the BOLT & HATCH Residency.