River North's Vale Craft Gallery to Close in June After 30 Years

Peter Vale

By CGN Staff

Today Peter Vale announced that after 30 years in business he will close Vale Craft Gallery this June. From now until then he will be having a major sale to wind down the gallery and support gallery artists.

Vale announced, "Join us on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 8 pm for the opening reception of our Spring Vale Sale featuring additional discounts on the gallery's inventory of artwork in all mediums. Shop early for the best selection of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind works in ceramics, glass, metal, fiber, wood, and mixed media."

There will also be a final reception on Friday, May 5 featuring Chicago artists.

Visit the gallery in person at the corner of Wells and Superior from Tuesday through Saturday 11 to 5, or browse online to find newly added items available for purchase.



Read CGN's past interview with Vale on the history of the gallery at its 25th anniversary in 2017.