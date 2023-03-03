What We're Reading: 2/28/23

Image courtesy Sulyiman Stokes. Untitled (Momma #2). Photograph. 11 in. x 14 in. 2021

Movement and history coalesce in exhibit highlighting The Great Migration(s)

Curator Lola Ayisha Ogbara invites viewers to consider the history of the physical space and how our migration stories shape our connectedness to place. The exhibit includes found, archival and current photographic works that feature everything from subjects looking directly into the camera, exteriors of houses, a man riding a horse, people in line and people playing baseball.

Reset sits down with the curator to learn the storied history of the South Side Community Art Center and the motivation behind the exhibit.

Alice Walton’s Art Bridges Foundation Is Buyer of $4.5 M. Robert Colescott Painting Auctioned by Bonhams Last Week

A 1980 painting by iconic American artist Robert Colescott sold for $4.5 million at Bonhams during a postwar and contemporary art auction at its Los Angeles saleroom on February 17. Shortly after the auction, Bonhams revealed that the work was purchased by Art Bridges Foundation, a nonprofit founded by ARTnews Top 200 Collector and Walmart heir Alice Walton.

Olafur Eliasson to create major new land art project on UK coast

The Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson will create his first permanent outdoor work in the UK—a steel basin filled with sea water—on the West Cumbria coastline in north-west England. Eliasson’s project, provisionally entitled Your Daylight Destination, was devised in collaboration with the writer Robert Macfarlane.

Eliasson’s new work is part of a major new public art programme launching this summer called Deep Time: Commissions for the Lake District Coast. The Deep Time initiative is commissioned by Copeland Borough Council and funded by the UK government’s Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and the nuclear waste management company Sellafield’s "Six: Social Impact, Multiplied" programme—a government-led £2.2m regeneration fund.

High-Profile Art Couple Offers Worst Job Ever

Emily Colucci, a freelance art writer, “constantly, mindlessly” browses the online job listings hosted by the nonprofit New York Foundation for the Arts — and recently she found a doozy.

The ad, seeking a full-time “Executive/Personal Assistant” with “a high level of discretion,” had been posted by an anonymous but high-profile “Art World Family.” It was that phrase that first caught Colucci’s eye: “I thought it might have been a child-care service,” she explained. But the ad itself combined a tone so blithe with a detailed list of tasks so unreasonable that Colucci quickly posted it to the blog she co-founded, Filthy Dreams, under the title “I Found It: The Worst Art Job Listing Ever Created.”

