CGN Art World Recap: 3/22/23

Woman Made Gallery Call for Art:

Woman Made Gallery (WMG) seeks entries for the Absurdity: In Dada We Trust exhibition, juried by WMG co-founders, Kelly P Hensen and Beate Minkovski and on display from July 22 to August 19, 2023.

Absurdity, In Dada We Trust, is inspired by a collaboration between The Art Center Highland Park, Chicago Women’s Caucus for Art, and Stola Contemporary Art and in honor of artist Helene Romer Smith who died in March 2022.

First Entry Due Date: May 27, 2023, 11:59 PM CST | Final Entry Due Date (fee increase to $35): June 3, 2023, 11:59 PM CST

President Elissa Tenny

SAIC President Elissa Tenny to Retire

In a personal message Tenny wrote this week, "Founded by 35 artists 157 years ago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago has long been a home for generations of artists, designers, and scholars of critical insight and compassionate engagement. Since 2010, it has also been a home for me. Today, after a career in higher education of more than 45 years, I write to share that I will retire at the end of the 2023–24 academic year. I do so with enthusiasm for all you have done to shape the remarkable legacy that you, and I, and so many before us, share."

Art News Names moniquemeloche Gallery's Booth One of Top 8 at Art Hong Kong

"Yet another intriguing solo presentation was of works by Nigerian artist Layo Bright, offered by renowned Chicago gallery Monique Meloche. Taken from the artist’s investigations into the influence of materials on culture and politics found within personal archives and collective experiences, the sculptures placed on the wall and pedestals evoke an immediate sense of ancient nowness."

