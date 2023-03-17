Previews

New Exhibitions Open March 16 - 18

Rhonda Gates: Measured Ground

Opening: Thursday, March 16, 4 – 7 pm

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

 

Jimmy Wright: Down Home

Opening: Friday, March 17, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

Geissler & SannI Love America and America Loves Me

Opening: Friday, March 17, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Surviving the Long Wars: Unlikely Entanglements

Beginning March 18

Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)

 

 

 

Grabado Popular: Prints for the People

Opening: Saturday, March 18, 6 – 10 pm

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

 

 

 

24th International Open

Beginning March 18

Woman Made Gallery

 

 

 

