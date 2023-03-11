New Exhibitions Open March 4 & 5

Copyright: Reflected In The Shadows

Opening: Saturday, March 4, 12 – 6 pm

• Vertical Gallery

Copyright's paintings represent ideals from the modern world and popular culture, portrayed within classic imagery of simple beauty. Many of his paintings tell stories from ancient mythology, represented by modern idealism and unattainable visions of glamour found in fashion, music and popular culture. Fusing street art, graffiti and traditional styles, he uses a mixture of classic painting techniques, printing and spray paint.

Weird and Weirder: Drawings By Mac Blackout, Paintings by LARDO Larson

Opening: Saturday, Mar 4, 6 – 10 pm

• Agitator

Mac Blackout is a Chicago-based muralist, visual artist, musician, and a key figure in the city's art and music scenes. Mac works in multiple disciplines, creating art that radiates presence and transforms the world around us. His large-scale murals can be seen throughout the Chicago region and in cities across the United States.

In this new collection of drawings for the duo exhibition "Weird and Weirder" I focus on the intuitive and automatic elements of creation. These linear figurative works are the product of a long term focused study to visualize a higher spiritual expressive realism through an equilibrium between the analytical mind and the expressive animalistic nuances that make us human.

Surviving the Long Wars: Reckon and Reimagine

Mar 4 – Jun 4

• Chicago Cultural Center

“Surviving the Long Wars: Reckon and Reimagine” is one of the three featured exhibitions of the second Veteran Art Triennial and Summit. From the “American Indian Wars” to the “Global War on Terror,” the exhibition explores the multiple, overlapping histories that shape our understanding of warfare, as well as alternative visions of peace, healing, and justice generated by diverse and entangled communities impacted by war.

Featuring powerful work of Indigenous artists responding to the “American Indian Wars” alongside artists from the Greater Middle East and its diasporas reacting to the "Global War on Terror,” the exhibition explores how these works complicate and relate to the creative practices of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) veterans whose experiences profoundly challenge the dominant histories of these long wars.

Sarah Leuchtner: Sequential Escapes

Opening: Sunday, March 5, 2 – 5 pm

• Goldfinch

Using painting, dye, and collage, Leuchtner's work explores memory, nostalgia, loneliness, and the visual influence of signage and symbols through a painterly lens. "My interest in the symbolic languages of culture such as the emoji lead me to create my own alphabet of imagined shapes," the artist explains. "Each work begins with the development of a metaphorical and physical stencil which is then used across various mediums. These imagined configurations blend objects from my surroundings with historical or present day symbols, creating a geometric and symbolic vocabulary whose repetitive application explores expressions of contemporary social consumption."