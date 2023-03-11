What We're Reading: 3/2/23

A portrait of Prince taken by Lynn Goldsmith (left) in 1981 and 16 silk-screened images Andy Warhol later created using the photo as a reference. A federal district court judge found that Warhol's series is "transformative" because it conveys a different message from the original, and thus is fair use. A Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel disagreed.Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

The Supreme Court meets Andy Warhol, Prince and a case that could threaten creativity

You know all those famous Andy Warhol silk screen prints of Marilyn Monroe and Liz Taylor and lots of other glitterati? Now one of the most famous of these, the Prince series, is at the heart of a case the Supreme Court will examine on Wednesday. And it is a case of enormous importance to all manner of artists.

Via NPR

Image: Provided//J.B. Gerolium. 12-year-old Luciana Domenica Pacilli poses with some of the pieces in her "Crying Tiger Streetwear" line

12-Year-Old Artist Launches Crying Tiger Streetwear, Created By Painting Original Designs On Thrifted Clothes

Luciana Domenica Pacilli, 12, has turned her family’s dining room into a studio wear.

And now Luciana is working on her own fashion line: Crying Tiger Streetwear.

“We literally have no dining room now,” said J.B. Gerolium, Luciana’s mother. “It’s sewing machines surrounded by paint palettes and a clothing rack. At dinnertime, we push the sewing machine aside, eat our pasta and get right back to it.”

Via Blockclub Chicago

Hank Willis Thomas, Amy Sherald, and More Star in the New Season of Art21’s Flagship Video Series, Dropping in April

Want to know what it’s like inside the studio of Hank Willis Thomas’s studio? What about Amy Sherald, or Christine Sun Kim?

This April, viewers can get a glimpse inside the creative processes and studios of some of the world’s most prominent artists when the 11th season of Art21’s flagship series, Art in the Twenty-First Century, premieres on PBS. One-hour episodes will be released over the course of 2023 organized by the themes “Everyday Icons,” “Bodies of Knowledge,” and “Friends & Strangers.”

Via Artnet