April 11 and 14: South Side Openings and EXPO Art After Hours

Beyond Navy Pier, where EXPO CHICAGO takes place from April 13–16, dozens of galleries and museums around Chicago will be welcoming the public into their spaces.

On Chicago's vibrant South Side on Tuesday, April 11 the official kick-off to EXPO ART WEEK begins with an evening of openings, exhibitions and performances. Guests are encouraged to explore the many galleries, museums, and exhibition spaces in this dynamic community of arts and culture.

On Friday, April 14 EXPO ART AFTER Hours is back, taking place in art spaces throughout the city.

Amir H. Fallah, Calling on the Past, 2018, Acrylic on canvas. Smart Museum of Art, The University of Chicago.

Gift of the 2018 Northern Trust Purchase Prize.

Tuesday, April 11

A few highlights are listed below. View the complete list of South Side events for April 11 here.

• A TOAST TO THE SOUTH SIDE

Extended Hours | 5:00–6:30pm

Remarks | 5:45pm

The Study at the University of Chicago | 1227 E 60th St

Gather at The Study at University of Chicago for an official toast to kick-off EXPO ART WEEK before exploring South Side exhibitions and special programs. Toast to the South Side with a specialty EXPO CHICAGO cocktail and return to Truth Be Told, nestled off the lobby of The Study with a valid EXPO ticket or VIP pass April 11–16 for a buy-one get-one cocktail, beer, or wine by the glass.

• "WHERE THE LIGHT CORRUPTS YOUR FACE..."

Extended Gallery Hours | 4:00–7:00pm

South Side Community Art Center | 3831 S Michigan Ave

In this exhibition, Chicago-based artists Roland Knowlden, Andres L. Hernandez, and Tonika Lewis Johnson explore the social, cultural, and racial implications of built spaces and natural environments. Encompassing elements of drawing, painting, collage, installation and architecture, both artists draw upon the possibilities of new spatial realities and speculative futures.

• DIASPORA STORIES: SELECTIONS FROM THE CCH POUNDER COLLECTION

Extended Gallery Hours + Walkthroughs | 4:00–9:00pm

The DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center | 740 E 56th Pl

Join Danny Dunson of Legacy Brothers for guided tours throughout the evening of Diaspora Stories: Selections From The CCH Pounder Collection, featuring works from Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley and more. The CCH Pounder Collection is an ongoing, living narrative of ancestral memory and cultural tethers that connects African Americans to the Black Diaspora. As a native of Guyana, Pounder connected to the true story of Equiano, who spent much of his enslaved life in Barbados. Equiano's story contains observations of African-centered cultural practices retained by enslaved Africans in multiple regions throughout the Americas, such as Brazil and Venezuela. Admission free for EXPO ticketholders + VIPs.

Meg Lipke, Moon Tempo, 2023. Image courtesy of the artist and DOCUMENT.



Friday, April 14

Art After Hours takes place on the Friday evening during EXPO CHICAGO. A citywide open gallery night, EXPO invites fair visitors and the Chicago community to experience the city’s vibrant art scene during extended hours from 6:00 – 9:00pm on April 14.

Find participating galleries and more with the EXPO ART WEEK Map.

View CGN's Openings List here.

PARTICIPANTS:

65GRAND*

ACRE Projects

ANDREW RAFACZ*

AMFM*

Anthony Gallery*

Blanc

Carl Hammer Gallery

Cherry Mountain Arts

Chicago Artists Coalition*

David Salkin Creative

DOCUMENT*

Elephant Room Gallery

ENGAGE Projects*

Gallery Victor

Goldfinch

GRAY

Hindman Auctions

Ingress Gallery @Soho House Chicago

Kavi Gupta*

Ken Saunders Gallery

LVL3

Mana Contemporary

Mariane Ibrahim

MICKEY

moniquemeloche*

Paris London Hong Kong

PATRON

Prairie

Produce Model

Roots & Culture

Tiger Strikes Asteroid

Volume Gallery*

Watershed Studioworks

Western Exhibitions*

Zg Gallery

*Galleries participating in EXPO CHICAGO