April 11 and 14: South Side Openings and EXPO Art After Hours
Beyond Navy Pier, where EXPO CHICAGO takes place from April 13–16, dozens of galleries and museums around Chicago will be welcoming the public into their spaces.
On Chicago's vibrant South Side on Tuesday, April 11 the official kick-off to EXPO ART WEEK begins with an evening of openings, exhibitions and performances. Guests are encouraged to explore the many galleries, museums, and exhibition spaces in this dynamic community of arts and culture.
On Friday, April 14 EXPO ART AFTER Hours is back, taking place in art spaces throughout the city.
Tuesday, April 11
A few highlights are listed below. View the complete list of South Side events for April 11 here.
• A TOAST TO THE SOUTH SIDE
Extended Hours | 5:00–6:30pm
Remarks | 5:45pm
The Study at the University of Chicago | 1227 E 60th St
Gather at The Study at University of Chicago for an official toast to kick-off EXPO ART WEEK before exploring South Side exhibitions and special programs. Toast to the South Side with a specialty EXPO CHICAGO cocktail and return to Truth Be Told, nestled off the lobby of The Study with a valid EXPO ticket or VIP pass April 11–16 for a buy-one get-one cocktail, beer, or wine by the glass.
• "WHERE THE LIGHT CORRUPTS YOUR FACE..."
Extended Gallery Hours | 4:00–7:00pm
South Side Community Art Center | 3831 S Michigan Ave
In this exhibition, Chicago-based artists Roland Knowlden, Andres L. Hernandez, and Tonika Lewis Johnson explore the social, cultural, and racial implications of built spaces and natural environments. Encompassing elements of drawing, painting, collage, installation and architecture, both artists draw upon the possibilities of new spatial realities and speculative futures.
• DIASPORA STORIES: SELECTIONS FROM THE CCH POUNDER COLLECTION
Extended Gallery Hours + Walkthroughs | 4:00–9:00pm
The DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center | 740 E 56th Pl
Join Danny Dunson of Legacy Brothers for guided tours throughout the evening of Diaspora Stories: Selections From The CCH Pounder Collection, featuring works from Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley and more. The CCH Pounder Collection is an ongoing, living narrative of ancestral memory and cultural tethers that connects African Americans to the Black Diaspora. As a native of Guyana, Pounder connected to the true story of Equiano, who spent much of his enslaved life in Barbados. Equiano's story contains observations of African-centered cultural practices retained by enslaved Africans in multiple regions throughout the Americas, such as Brazil and Venezuela. Admission free for EXPO ticketholders + VIPs.
Friday, April 14
Art After Hours takes place on the Friday evening during EXPO CHICAGO. A citywide open gallery night, EXPO invites fair visitors and the Chicago community to experience the city’s vibrant art scene during extended hours from 6:00 – 9:00pm on April 14.
Find participating galleries and more with the EXPO ART WEEK Map.
View CGN's Openings List here.
PARTICIPANTS:
65GRAND*
ACRE Projects
ANDREW RAFACZ*
AMFM*
Anthony Gallery*
Blanc
Carl Hammer Gallery
Cherry Mountain Arts
Chicago Artists Coalition*
David Salkin Creative
DOCUMENT*
Elephant Room Gallery
ENGAGE Projects*
Gallery Victor
Goldfinch
GRAY
Hindman Auctions
Ingress Gallery @Soho House Chicago
Kavi Gupta*
Ken Saunders Gallery
LVL3
Mana Contemporary
Mariane Ibrahim
MICKEY
moniquemeloche*
Paris London Hong Kong
PATRON
Prairie
Produce Model
Roots & Culture
Tiger Strikes Asteroid
Volume Gallery*
Watershed Studioworks
Western Exhibitions*
Zg Gallery
*Galleries participating in EXPO CHICAGO