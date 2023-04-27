CGN Art World Recap: 4/24/23

Richard Hunt (credit: RichardHuntStudio.com)

April 24 is Richard Hunt Day

Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker will host a cocktail reception at the Governor’s Mansion the evening of Monday, April 24, 2023, to welcome Illinois’ cultural leaders attending the “One State Conference and Capital Day” in Springfield. Inside, the First Lady will deliver a proclamation honoring world-renowned sculptor Richard Hunt and will declare April 24, 2023, Richard Hunt Day in Illinois.

“Richard Hunt reflects the best of Illinois- a creativity, passion, and care for community and public spaces that makes art accessible to all,” said Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker. “We celebrate and recognize his work and are deeply grateful that he has contributed one of his creations to the Governors Mansion, giving our many visitors an opportunity to experience his work for themselves. Richard Hunt Day serves as a call to all Illinoisans to look beyond the conventional and tell their own stories, no matter the medium.”

Via Chicago Crusader

Arts of Life's Neon Dreams Benefit is May 5 And Honors Jason Pickleman

Arts of Life's upcoming Neon Dreams Benefit Auction is Friday, May 5th. You can join in person or virtually for a fun and energetic night of food, drinks, art, dancing, and more to support an inclusive community of artists with and without disabilities while honoring and celebrating an important Chicago icon Jason Picklemen. Art of Life just published the artwork online for advance viewing and bidding here. Please consider registering for a ticket ASAP, as we generally expect them to sell out.

Kohler Announces New Artistic Editions and Artsy Commodes

In celebration of Kohler’s 150th anniversary, Kohler announced they are unveiling at Milan Design Week a new limited-edition ($$$$) product collection featuring four original artworks by trailblazing female artists from around the world. These diverse and visionary creators share Kohler's passion for bold color, daring innovation, and inspiring heritage. Meet the creators behind the latest Artist Editions®collection.

The Other Art Fair is Back

The Other Art Fair, focused on new artistic talent, is set to host its 5th Chicago edition, April 27-30, 2023 at its new home, Artifact Events. The Other Art Fair Chicago will feature original works of art from 100+ emerging Artists and will kick off with an Opening Night event on Thursday, April 27, Interactive Workshops, Guest Artists, DJ Sets, Unique Installations and Murals and more.