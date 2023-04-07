CGN Art World Recap: 4/3/23

Request for Qualifications from Illinois Artists

The Illinois Arts Council Agency has partnered with the Capital Development Board’s Art-in-Architecture Program in promoting an opportunity for Illinois artists. CDB is now accepting Request for Qualifications from Illinois artists for three major capital projects across the state:

Illinois State University Arts Complex

Quincy Veterans Home

Chicago State University Health Simulation Lab

Various deadlines and requirements are explained in each project link.

IL DCEO Grant Opportunity

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will distribute a historic $50 million in grant money to assist businesses, nonprofit organizations, and sole proprietors in the creative sector that have struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The DCEO Illinois Creative Recovery Grant application portal opens on Wednesday, April 5. If you operate in the creative space, we encourage you to visit the DCEO's website for details on eligibility guidelines and more information on how to apply.

Hunt Slonem, Black Diamond Nightly, 2023. Oil, Acrylic with Diamond Dust on Canvas, 40 x 40 inches. Signed, dated and entitled on reverse

Rosenthal Fine Art Now Represents Hunt Slonem

Rosenthal Fine Art is pleased to represent the work of Hunt Slonem. Now on view is a sampling of the artist's work. Hunt's solo exhibition is planned for this coming fall.

Slonem's obsessive and repetitive rendering of his subjects reflects his desire to explore issues of spatial complexity, compression and density in what Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Henry Geldzahler deemed "a consistent investigation of post-cubist abstraction."

The repetitive imagery also makes a reference to Andy Warhol. "I was influenced by Warhol's repetition of soup cans and Marilyn," says Slonem. "But I'm more interested in doing it in the sense of prayer, with repetition... It's really a form of worship."

*Invitation image image by Melissa Ann Pinney. Portrait of Jael. Ogden International High School, 2019. The Outwin: American Portraiture Today.

CPS Lives is Celebrating 5 Years This Month with Special Celebration

CPS Lives announced the celebration of their fifth anniversary this year and they will be hosting a benefit Wednesday, April 26, 2023 to commemorate this milestone. Over the past five years, CPS Lives has placed 60 incredibly talented artists in over 72 schools all over the city. They are excited to keep growing, uplifting artists, and sharing the unique stories of every public school in Chicago.

Tickets available here.

To contribute to CPS Lives click here to donate.