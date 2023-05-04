EXPO CHICAGO's 10th Anniversary Edition Featured Outstanding Sales, Dynamic Programming, and Strong Attendance

EXPO CHICAGO Opening Night. MCA Patron Reception. Photo by Kyle Flubacker

CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, concluded its 10th anniversary edition on Sunday, April 16, with strong attendance of international collectors and more than 80 curators and museum directors alongside 32,000 visitors. The fair’s most global edition to date saw exceptional presentations from exhibiting galleries and strong sales both on-site and through the official online viewing room. The exposition welcomed more than 8,500 VIP guests—collectors, curators, museum directors, artists, and art professionals—for an exclusive first look at over 170 leading galleries from 36 countries and 90 cities throughout Navy Pier’s iconic Festival Hall. Also on opening night, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s Vernissage raised over $280,000 for the Museum’s learning programs. EXPO CHICAGO will return to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall on April 11–14, 2024.

“We are thrilled that EXPO CHICAGO’s 10th anniversary edition was distinguished by strong sales, exceptional exhibitions and events, and a city mobilized to welcome a growing community of art dealers, collectors, curators, museum directors, artists, and enthusiasts from around the world,” said Tony Karman, President | Director. “The energy and enthusiasm both on-site at Navy Pier and throughout Chicago was palpable—showcasing the support for our participating exhibitors and artists, while resonating deeply with local and visiting patrons,” he added. “I am proud that this edition of EXPO CHICAGO solidified our position on the international art fair calendar and reinforced Chicago’s reputation as a global arts center with leading institutions, galleries, and artists.”

IN:SITU, Andrea Galvani, CURRO. Photo by Justin Barbin



“This year at EXPO CHICAGO was marked by bold programmatic expansion—our /Dialogues public talks program saw record attendance; our Curatorial Initiatives welcomed over 80 curators and museum directors, the largest convening to date; and both our citywide public art installations and EXPO ART WEEK programmatic partnerships filled the week with nightly activations, openings, and events that showcased the depth of Chicago’s commitment to creative collaboration,” said Kate Sierzputowski, Director of Programming. “Over the past decade, the fair has consistently cultivated thoughtful programmatic offerings both on-site and throughout the city, and we look forward to furthering this tradition in the years to come.”

Notable collectors, artists, and patrons, in attendance included:

Derrick Adams, Richard Bell, Dawoud Bey, Nick Cave and Bob Faust, Ellen-Blair Chube, Anita Blanchard and Martin Nesbitt, Leslie Bluhm, Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, Dimitris Daskalopoulos, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Larry and Marilyn Fields, David Frej and Nancy Lerner, Nate Freeman, Bill Gautreaux, Helyn Goldenberg and Michael Alper, Lisa Goodman and Josef Vascovitz, Michelle Grabner, Jack and Sandy Guthman, Susan and Michael Hort, Chicago’s Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, Jennifer Litowitz, Zoe Lukov, Vic Mensa, Gary Metzner, Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark, Ron Pizzuti, Abby Pucker, Chance the Rapper, Biff Ruttenberg and Gwen Callans, Michael and Cari Sacks, Richard and Ellen Sandor, Kenny Schachter, Gio Swaby, Amanda Williams, and Hank Willis Thomas.

"We had an outstanding year at EXPO CHICAGO, the fair was back in full force with a seemingly endless number of museum groups coming by throughout the weekend. We sold major works by Max Ernst and James Nares, alongside numerous contemporary works by Theodora Allen, Sara Anstis, Liam Everett, Vanessa German, and many more."

IN:SITU, Curated by Claudia Segura. Ebony G Patterson, courtesy of moniquemeloche, photo by Mario Gallucci

— Eric Gleason | Senior Director, Kasmin Gallery, New York

“The quality of the institutional audience that EXPO CHICAGO delivers is impossible to beat. Curators and directors came through every day, and we not only continued existing relationships, we forged some very important new ones.”

— Lauren Wittels | Director, Luhring Augustine, New York

“We had a packed booth all day Thursday, and are proud to have placed works by several artists with public and private collections. The VIP preview started off with an important public collection acquiring an incredible work by Marie Watt, who will have a solo exhibition with us in June. We also placed a stunning Roger Brown, who has a solo exhibition up in our Washington Blvd. galleries, with a major private collection. We had institutional interest in works by Miya Ando, Sherman Beck, Alfred Conteh, James Little, Beverly Fishman, Esmaa Mohamoud, and

Allana Clarke. It was so wonderful to be back at EXPO CHICAGO representing our dynamic Chicago community. All eyes are on Chicago and the city has brought its A-game, but that’s nothing new—Chicago has always been a force and it seems the rest of the art world is finally catching on. Chicago has a lot to say and people are listening!”

— Kavi Gupta | Owner and Director, Kavi Gupta Gallery, Chicago

“We’re thrilled to have placed a significant Ebony G. Patterson tapestry installation in a prominent Chicago collection and have works by Brendan Fernandes, Lavar Munroe, Jake Troyli, and Maia Cruz Palileo now heading to exhibitions at institutions including the Milwaukee Art Museum and Cantor Center for the Arts at Stanford. We also hosted museum groups from the Seattle Art Museum, Nelson Atkins Museum, Nerman Museum, and Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg at the gallery for private tours with Maia Cruz Palileo. The curatorial conference and directors forum adds a compelling dimension to this fair.”

— Monique Meloche | Founder and Owner, moniquemeloche, Chicago

"The response to the 10th edition of EXPO CHICAGO has been deservingly tremendous. Another successful year, and we look forward to many more."

— Miles McEnery | Principal, Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

“We were thrilled to participate in EXPO CHICAGO for the first time this year, where we had the pleasure of experiencing an outstanding program and connecting with esteemed curators and art experts from around the globe. It was a valuable opportunity to foster relationships with institutions and showcase the captivating artwork of Navot Miller, a talented artist based in Berlin who is gaining prominence in the art world. We look forward to furthering the conversation and maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the national and international art professionals we met.”

— Adi Gura | Partner, Braverman Gallery, Tel Aviv